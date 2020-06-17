Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

K-pop star Yohan of boy band TST dies at age 28

Yohan
Kim Jeong-hwan, known as Yohan in the Korean pop group TST, has died at age 28. He is pictured with his group TST at a fansign event at the Gimpo International Airport branch Lotte Mall on November 4, 2018.
(Explicit / Wikimedia Commons)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
June 17, 2020
12:19 PM
Share

K-pop star Yohan, a member of the South Korean boy band TST, has died at age 28.

In a statement obtained Tuesday by fan site AllKPop, the group’s record label, KJ Entertainment, confirmed Yohan’s death. At the request of Yohan’s loved ones, a cause of death has not been disclosed.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news,” read the statement. “On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.”

View this post on Instagram

여행가고 싶다✈

A post shared by 김요한 (@yohanee0416) on

Kim Jeong-hwan, who performed under the name Yohan, launched his music career in 2013 as part of the band NOM (No Other Man) before joining TST (also known as Top Secret) in 2017, according to a report from the Guardian. TST’s biggest hits include “Paradise,” “Mind Control” and “Wake Up.” The six-piece group’s latest single, “Countdown,” was released in January.

Advertisement

Surviving members of the group include Yonghyeon, Wooyoung, Ain, Junghoon and K.

Yohan is one of multiple K-pop luminaries to have died at a young age within the last year. In October 2019, singer and actress Sulli was found dead in her Seongnam home at 25. In November 2019, Kara’s Goo Hara was found dead in her Seoul home at 28.

World & Nation

They grew up in the K-pop limelight. Is it to blame for their deaths?

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 25: A memorial altar of K-pop star Goo Hara is seen at the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital on November 25, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. K-pop star Goo Hara of Kara was found dead yesterday on November 24. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

World & Nation

They grew up in the K-pop limelight. Is it to blame for their deaths?

Did K-Pop cause the death of Sulli and Goo Hara?

MusicObituaries
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement