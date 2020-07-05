The Eagles soared at the Forum in 2018. Today you can watch the concert on ESPN

The Eagles are on ESPN. No, not football’s Philadelphia Eagles — the classic rock band Eagles.

In an unusual effort to boost its programming slate amid the dearth of live sporting events during the pandemic, ESPN will air the Eagles concert film “Live From the Forum MMXVII” today at 5 p.m. Pacific.

The cable network’s Chris Berman, a longtime fan of the rock band, will introduce the quintet as they premiere the concert film on the sports channel.

“Sports and music have long been at the top of the list for being able to bring people of all types together. The Eagles have been doing just that for almost half a century,” Berman said in a statement. “We at ESPN are thrilled beyond belief to share this premiere with everyone! What a wonderful way to cap off the holiday weekend!”

The concert film was shot during the band’s three-night stint at the Forum in September 2018. Footage from the performances has been compiled for a live album and concert film, which will be available for purchase on Oct. 16 through Rhino Records. It features the first Eagles recordings with country music star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of late founding member Glenn Frey.

The film, directed by Nick Wickham, includes the band’s iconic hits “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Desperado,” as well as other much-loved album tracks and solo hits from the band’s individual members, including Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer,” Joe Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way” and Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles — forever associated with the Southern California country rock sound — have pushed back their Hotel California tour to 2021, with return dates at the Forum in Inglewood on Sept. 15, 16 and 19.