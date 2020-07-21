Harry Styles has a mustache now, and his fans have ... thoughts

Where were you when Harry Styles debuted his new mustache?

Photos have surfaced recently of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer sporting some new facial hair on a trip to Italy, instantly causing social media to implode. And while many have shown their support for his latest look, not everyone is on board with the hairy style.

“Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a mustache like this and still look good ;),” tweeted one person, while another went so far as to jokingly credit Styles with having “just invented the mustache.” Others posted side-by-side photos of Styles and late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury rocking their respective ‘staches.

At one point, “the mustache” was even a trending Twitter topic in the United States, according to a screenshot from one eagle-eyed fan.

Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a mustache like this and still look good ;) pic.twitter.com/9vW2GIJEdp — sleepy dino🌙🦖 (@sleepymonv) July 18, 2020

Ironically, the former One Direction heartthrob just partnered with the Calm app this month for a soothing new Sleep Story. But thanks to The Mustache, Styles’ fans were anything but calm over the weekend.

One Twitter user proposed a “petition for harry styles to SHAVE HIS MUSTACHE,” in all caps. Another threatened to “eat my own arms” if Styles “still has a mustache on july 23rd.”

Some were a little gentler, adopting Styles’ “treat people with kindness” mantra and politely requesting he “please shave the mustache off :) no offense.”

if harry styles still has a mustache on july 23rd i will eat my own arms pic.twitter.com/n1YnWFchLh — 𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆 ☽ (@elainegrace13) July 19, 2020

Styles and his whiskers have yet to release an official statement but seem to be living their best lives in Europe, reading books, driving around in convertibles and visiting Italian vineyards. Not a terrible alternative to his original summer plans to tour the world for his acclaimed sophomore solo album, “Fine Line,” which dropped in December 2019.

Like other artists, Styles was forced to postpone all concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, he unveiled new North American tour dates set for summer and fall of 2021.