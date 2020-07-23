10 years of One Direction: Read Harry, Niall, Liam and Louis’ heartfelt statements

Can we fall one more time, stop the tape and rewind 10 years to when Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson became One Direction?

In honor of the British-Irish boy band’s 10th anniversary, Styles, Horan, Payne and Tomlinson all shared heartfelt messages Thursday reflecting on their whirlwind journey as global pop sensations. Malik, who famously exited the group before its official split in 2015, has yet to comment on the milestone.

“I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. ...

“Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten.”

Before they became international superstars, the five singers each auditioned separately for the hit British talent show “The X Factor,” where they were eventually repackaged as a group and, thus, a boy band was born. One Direction actually came in third place that year, but a decade and five record-shattering albums later, we all know who really won.

“Our first ever photo together,” Tomlinson captioned a grainy shot of the boys still wearing their “X Factor” audition numbers. “The memories we’ve shared together have been incredible. Can’t believe its [sic] been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud. Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always.”

“What a journey,” Payne posted along with a photo of a text message dated July 23, 2010, that read, simply, “Im in a boyband.” “I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me.”

The official One Direction brand also revived for the anniversary, releasing a nostalgic 5-minute YouTube video looking back on the group’s adventures from “The X Factor” to sold-out stadium tours and “Saturday Night Live.”

“When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together,” Horan wrote. “We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”