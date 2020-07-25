Music world mourns Fleetwood Mac co-founder and guitarist Peter Green

Music’s heavyweights and enthusiasts mourned the death of Fleetwood Mac co-founder and influential blues guitarist Peter Green, sharing social media tributes on Saturday.

The acclaimed British guitarist died “peacefully in his sleep” this weekend at 73, according to an announcement from a law firm representing his family.

Green formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967 in London and was fundamental in shaping the band’s early blues sound. He left the band in 1971 after struggling with drugs and his mental health — he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the mid-’70s and spent time in mental hospitals and clinics undergoing electroconvulsive therapy. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with the other Fleetwood Mac members, in 1998.

Green’s hits include “Black Magic Woman,” “Albatross” and “Oh Well.”

A string of admirers and music luminaries, including Peter Frampton and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, paid tribute on social media to Green and his talents.

Frampton described Green as “one of the most tasteful guitar players” and noted that he’s always been partial to his work. Yusuf Islam, more commonly known as Cat Stevens, called Green one of the “unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit.” And Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler called Green “one of the greats.”

Billy Idol, Marc Maron and more paid tribute in the tweets that follow.

Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) July 25, 2020

God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit. When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me.



'#PeterGreen pic.twitter.com/9TfRJFOc64 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) July 25, 2020

RIP Peter Green. One of the great guitar players of all time. The second of the three legends John Mayall featured in the Bluesbreakers. He somehow managed to follow Eric Clapton at his peak. That’s how good he was. (Mick Taylor would follow him). Started Fleetwood Mac. Big loss. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) July 25, 2020

And

R.I.P Peter Green. A unique artist and a beautiful guitar player. pic.twitter.com/UeyzpUKlCP — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 25, 2020

RIP #PeterGreen amazing ‘ 60’s guitarist B B King said out of all the British blues guitar players of the 60s and early 70s he was the only one who gave him chills! Praise indeed... — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) July 25, 2020

Rest in power, Peter Green. Your playing inspired so many of us, none more so than the GOAT, Gary Moore. #RIPPeterGreen — Damon Johnson (@DamonJOfficial) July 25, 2020

RIP Peter Green. He played the sweetest, saddest blues guitar ever. Truly touched in his time. Fly on, Albatross. https://t.co/zo8b6KVxl5 — marc maron (@marcmaron) July 25, 2020