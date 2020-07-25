Music world mourns Fleetwood Mac co-founder and guitarist Peter Green
Music’s heavyweights and enthusiasts mourned the death of Fleetwood Mac co-founder and influential blues guitarist Peter Green, sharing social media tributes on Saturday.
The acclaimed British guitarist died “peacefully in his sleep” this weekend at 73, according to an announcement from a law firm representing his family.
Green formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967 in London and was fundamental in shaping the band’s early blues sound. He left the band in 1971 after struggling with drugs and his mental health — he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the mid-’70s and spent time in mental hospitals and clinics undergoing electroconvulsive therapy. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with the other Fleetwood Mac members, in 1998.
Green’s hits include “Black Magic Woman,” “Albatross” and “Oh Well.”
A string of admirers and music luminaries, including Peter Frampton and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, paid tribute on social media to Green and his talents.
Frampton described Green as “one of the most tasteful guitar players” and noted that he’s always been partial to his work. Yusuf Islam, more commonly known as Cat Stevens, called Green one of the “unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit.” And Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler called Green “one of the greats.”
Billy Idol, Marc Maron and more paid tribute in the tweets that follow.
