Taylor Swift gave Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, a ‘Folklore’ cardigan

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, is the proud new owner of a “Folklore” sweater, courtesy of pop musician Taylor Swift.

On Saturday, Vanessa Bryant thanked Swift for the gift with a sweet Instagram photo of Natalia beaming while holding up the cream cardigan — a reference to the second track on Swift’s latest album, “Folklore.” Natalia Bryant also gave a personal shout-out to Swift on her Instagram story.

“Thank you SO much [Taylor Swift],” the 17-year-old captioned a photo of the cardigan, which has long sleeves embroidered with silver stars. “I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!” The package also included a note from Swift that is illegible in the photo.

📲 IG | Vanessa Bryant and Natalie Bryant sharing their cardigans via Instagram story #cardigan #folklore pic.twitter.com/X7Mvc1dr0f — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 25, 2020

And Natalia Bryant wasn’t the only one to receive a special delivery from Swift upon the surprise launch of “Folklore.” Several celebrities, including Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Loren Gray, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Lambert and Jonathan Van Ness also thanked Swift for their new threads on social media.

TikTok star and singer Gray, who recently appeared in Swift’s music video for “The Man,” tweeted photos of the sweater and an attached card, which read, “I hope this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy in these extremely un-cozy times. Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, Taylor.”

love you with all my heart .@taylorswift13 🤍 stream cardigan ☁️ pic.twitter.com/ii4daTdlzF — loren gray (@iamlorengray) July 24, 2020

Pandemonium ensued when Swift unexpectedly announced the title and track list for her eighth studio album late last week — just hours before releasing all 16 songs to rave reviews. The album, written and recorded entirely in quarantine, comes less than a year after the August 2019 release of Swift’s last collection, “Lover.”

A music video for “Cardigan,” written and directed by Swift in COVID-19 lockdown, also came out in tandem with “Folklore.”

“In my [Taylor Swift] cardigan listening to the new record on repeat all the feelings,” Kesha tweeted, along with a photo of herself rocking the chunky, oversized accessory. “Can’t stop listening. Masterpiece.”

Hanging w Carl in my @taylorswift13 cardigan listening to the new record on repeat 🥰🥺😭all the feelings. Can’t stop listening. Masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/ga288zp0oy — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 25, 2020

“Thank u [Taylor Swift] for my comfy cardigan,” Hudson captioned a slideshow modeling her sweater. “Some of [y’all] might not know but I get cold really easy . So things like this keep me nice and warm, no matter the season!”

Fans can now purchase the official “Folklore” cardigan and digital standard album for $49 on Swift’s website.

thank you for the cardigan and the beautiful, intricate, mystical new album @taylorswift. your ability to create unbounded and ever growing music is the most inspiring. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7yZh6kQtls — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 24, 2020

Thanks for the sweater @taylorswift13 :) — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2020

i knew you tried to change the ending - peter losing wendy pic.twitter.com/6hNeQiEnfD — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 27, 2020

You are so powerful and inspirational @taylorswift13 thank you for my cardigan and for sharing your music with world. #Folklore #cardigan 🕊 pic.twitter.com/DvaexFzP7Z — Jayden Bartels (@jaydenbartels) July 25, 2020

in my feels on a rainy summer day taking it all in. thank you @taylorswift13 for the most gut wrenching, soul bearing, painfully and beautifully honest body of work. and also for my new favorite cardigan 🥺💕 needed this more than i knew pic.twitter.com/DBky1MjQwB — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) July 24, 2020

thank you. thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you forever @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/xSGLD29t3n — gracie abrams (@gracieabrams) July 24, 2020

didn’t think today could get any better, and then I got a socially-distanced hug from my fav person in the mail 💌 ilysm @taylorswift13 #folklore pic.twitter.com/zoWEBXis4J — Kristin Harris (@KristinHarris) July 24, 2020

When Taylor Swift sends you a cardigan on a rainy day 😭. I love you @taylorswift13 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SnR5uhHlQA — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) July 24, 2020