Chainsmokers concert spurs investigation into COVID-19 safety measures

A controversial concert headlined by EDM duo the Chainsmokers is reportedly under investigation after footage surfaced of attendees appearing to ignore safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state Department of Health would investigate Saturday’s event in Southampton for “egregious social-distancing violations.” The Department of Health did not immediately respond Tuesday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

“I am appalled,” Cuomo tweeted, along with a video of a seemingly close-knit crowd filmed from the stage. “We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”

Event organizers at In the Know Experiences have pushed back against the criticism, telling Buzzfeed they “followed all proper and current protocol” and “collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe.” They also claimed that temperature checks were administered upon entry to guests, who had access to face masks and hand sanitizer.

In the pit area, dividers also reportedly separated individual parties, and guests were not “allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than” to use the bathrooms, which were cleaned every 10 minutes, according to ITKE via Buzzfeed.

But videos and photos from the “Safe and Sound” concert, billed as a “drive-in fundraiser experience,” seem to show hundreds of people dancing relatively close together. In some images, dividers can be seen on the ground, and a few guests appear to be sitting atop their cars.

On Monday, New York’s Health commissioner Howard Zucker reportedly told Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in a letter that he was “greatly disturbed” by Saturday’s activities.

“I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat,” Zucker wrote in the letter, obtained by Buzzfeed.

The Chainsmokers and their fans also felt the wrath of Twitter, where the 2-second video shared by Cuomo and others went viral and sparked a sharp backlash. Neither ITKE nor reps for the Chainsmokers immediately responded Tuesday to inquiries from The Times.

A description of the concert on ITKE’s website says that “all profits from the event will benefit Southampton Fresh Air Fund, No Kid Hungry” and Children’s Medical Fund of New York.