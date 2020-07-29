Melanie C teases Spice Girls fans with new song from upcoming solo album

Melanie C, better known as Sporty Spice of the beloved British pop group Spice Girls, will release a new self-titled album this fall.

The singer revealed the news late Tuesday on Twitter, announcing the Oct. 2 release date and also teasing fans with a video for a new song.

It’ll be the eighth solo album for the artist (born Melanie Chisholm), her most recent being 2016’s “Version of Me.” Also on Tuesday, Chisholm dropped another single, “In and Out of Love,” the third preview of her forthcoming album after first singles “Who I Am” and “Blame It on Me.”

Chisholm’s fellow Spice Girls have all attempted solo careers, with some finding more momentum than others. Mel B had some successful singles and pair of albums in the 2000s. Victoria Beckham released a self-titled album in 2001, bolstered by the hit single “Not Such an Innocent Girl.”

Geri Halliwell put out a handful of studio albums between 1999 and 2005, and Emma Bunton has been in action more recently, releasing the album “My Happy Place” last year.

The Spice Girls have also gotten the band together while they’ve been on and off of hiatus, with four of the five members reuniting in 2019 for a U.K. tour that did not include Beckham.