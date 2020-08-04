Blackpink teases mystery collaboration, reveals release date for new single

K-pop girl group Blackpink has revealed a release date and artwork for its forthcoming single. But the “Sour Candy” hitmakers are still keeping some key details under wraps — including the title and a mystery artist featured on the track.

Cue the side-eye emojis.

On Monday, YG Entertainment unveiled the pop art-style poster, a collage of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé with a giant question mark in the middle under the word “featuring.” The untitled new song comes out Aug. 28.

"#BLACKPINK NEW SINGLE (Feat. ?),” the record label tweeted, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation as to whom the anonymous addition could be.

Among the top guesses are Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj, who recently released a collab with fellow rappers ASAP Ferg and MadeinTYO. Blackpink previously joined forces with Dua Lipa for 2018’s “Kiss and Make Up” and, more recently, Lady Gaga for her 2020 album, “Chromatica.”

“ARIPINK IS MY WHOLE LIFE,” tweeted one devoted Blink — that’s a member of the group’s fandom — in an attempt to manifest a Grande-Blackpink collab. “THANK YOU BLACKPINK AND ARIANA GRANDE FOR THIS AMAZING NEW SONG. I LOVE YOU ALL AND I CAN NOT EXPRESS HOW HAPPY I AM ABOUT THIS AMAZING COLLAB. YOU GUYS ARE THE REVOLUTION AND ARIPINK IS HERE TO BREAK AMAZING RECORDS AND GET A #1. THANK YOU!”

Gomez fans had other ideas:

“I AM SCREAMING! SELPINK IS REAL!” another hopeful Blink wrote. “I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL LIFE OMG! THANK YOU BLACKPINK AND SELENA GOMEZ FOR SURPRISING US. I LOVE YOU ALL AND I CAN‘T EXPRESS HOW HAPPY I AM ABOUT THIS AMAZING COLLAB. YOU GUYS ARE THE REVOLUTION AND I LOVE YOU GUYS.”

In June, Blackpink debuted its latest single, “How You Like That,” with a dance-heavy music video that has racked up more than 385 million views on YouTube. The girl band’s highly anticipated upcoming album is set to arrive Oct. 2.