Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s ‘WAP’ cameo as petition calls to cut it out

Rapper Cardi B has addressed that controversial “WAP” cameo from reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Fans generally loved Friday’s vibrant, star-studded music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hot new collab — except for an unexpected interlude that featured Kylie Jenner strutting down a hallway and opening a door in a cheetah-print ensemble. Twitter was especially offended by the presence of Jenner, who simply walked on the set — literally — while artists like Normani and Rosalía performed mini dance numbers for their turns.

As such, an online petition to remove the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star from the video has amassed more than 65,000 signatures. But as of Sunday, Cardi B stood by her decision to include Jenner in the project.

Responding to a tweet from “Real Quick” host Danielle Young that called Jenner’s appearance “a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere,” Cardi B explained both Jenner and Normani’s roles in “WAP.”

“Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her ... ass off! Why would she open a door?” Cardi B wrote in since-deleted tweets quoted in People magazine. “The best part of the song is the beat &hook it what makes you want to shake your ass.”

“Not everything is about race,” she continued. “Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I ... preach all the time about . [This] is not about ... race.”

The “I Like It” hitmaker added that her husband, rapper Offset, is “real close” with rapper Travis Scott, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with Jenner.

“Why did i put Kylie on my music video?” Cardi B wrote. “She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. ... and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

The Grammy winner also reacted to another tweet that read, “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!”

“Exactly,” she replied.

Representatives for Cardi B and Jenner did not immediately respond Monday to the Los Angeles Times’ requests for comment.

Over the weekend, Twitter was abuzz with all things “WAP,” including a viral behind-the-scenes clip of Normani effortlessly dancing in front of a green screen as Cardi B showers her with verbal “motivation” off-camera. Several memes — such as imagined meetings between Kidz Bop writers trying desperately to childproof the steamy “WAP” lyrics — have also been making the social media rounds.

Even Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis joined in on the fun, sharing an edited clip of her “How to Get Away With Murder” character busting a move in the colorful “WAP” house — as well as an image of her own face Photoshopped over Jenner’s.

“Who did this?” Davis captioned the latter tweet, which has amassed more than 340,000 likes. And the #HowtoGetAwayWithWAP mashup got the official stamp of approval from Cardi B, who replied, “I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is now available to stream, download and purchase on all major music platforms.