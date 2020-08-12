SelPink is a go! Selena Gomez joins K-pop group Blackpink for next single

Get ready for some #SelPink in your area!

After a week of fevered speculation, pop star Selena Gomez has revealed herself as the mystery artist featured on Blackpink’s forthcoming single, arriving Aug. 28. Last week, the K-pop girl group unveiled the cover art for the track and hinted at a new collaboration — sending prescient fans of Gomez and Blackpink into an all-caps tweeting frenzy.

“So SO excited to announce [Blackpink] and I have a new song coming out!” Gomez said Tuesday, confirming the rumors on Twitter and Instagram. (A moment of silence for all the #AriPink hopefuls who predicted a collab between Blackpink and “Thank U, Next” hitmaker Ariana Grande.)

So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here: https://t.co/szU2RBH9NT 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/DXVKjowhkQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 12, 2020

Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé also shared the news on social media, as did the band’s official Twitter account. Combined, Gomez and Blackpink’s announcements have amassed more than 586,000 likes on the platform.

“SELPINK isn’t just a collab, its a cultural reset, its the best collab of 2020 ALREADY, its a masterpiece, its art in its purest form, its a gift from God, a food for your soul and a breath of holiness, it is everything that we need,” tweeted several excited Blinks (members of the Blackpink fandom).

Earlier this year, the women of Blackpink joined forces with Lady Gaga for “Sour Candy,” a hit single off the latter’s 2020 album, “Chromatica,” after teaming with Dua Lipa for 2018’s “Kiss and Make Up.” A title for the group’s latest joint track still has yet to be revealed.

In January, Gomez released her third studio effort, “Rare,” which the Los Angeles Times hailed as her “first great pop album.” And earlier this summer, she collaborated with singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel and rapper Lil Mosey for a remix of Daniel’s “Past Life.”

Blackpink’s highly anticipated debut album is set to arrive Oct. 2.

