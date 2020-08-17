Cardi B tells Joe Biden: ‘Black people ... are just asking for equality’

What do a 27-year-old rap star and a 77-year-old presidential candidate have in common? A lot more than meets the eye, apparently.

Cardi B recently talked shop with Joe Biden over Zoom, covering everything from Medicare and free college tuition to racial justice and COVID-19, in an exclusive interview for Elle magazine.

“I want to know when this will be over,” Cardi said of the pandemic. “I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s OK not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be OK.”

The multihyphenate superstar and “WAP” hitmaker was referring to President Trump, whom she recently called for her fans to vote out of office.

For Elle’s September cover story, however, the artist clarified that — although she was originally a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter — she has vowed to back Biden on behalf of all Americans.

Discussing racial justice with Biden, Cardi said, “I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity — we are just asking for equality.”

“I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it,” she continued. “I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops too.”

The former vice president responded with a nod of respect. Cardi B has a history of voicing her opinions (specifically to her 72.9 million Instagram followers) but hasn’t always been taken seriously as a cultural commentator.

“One of the things that I admire about you is that you keep talking about what I call equity — decency, fairness and treating people with respect,” Biden said. “John Lewis, one of the great civil rights leaders, used to say the vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool you have.”

And as Cardi B voiced the concerns of her young fans — issues like Medicare, access to a college education and racial equality — Biden listened intently and responded with optimism for change.

“He said, ‘Joe, I just came from a protest,’” Biden said of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). “‘There were as many white kids marching as Black kids. This is Mississippi, Joe. Things are changing.’”

“That’s so powerful,” Cardi replied. She learned a lot from this conversation alone, she mused. But that didn’t keep her from asking the hard questions:

“People want to know, can you provide college education, this [healthcare] plan, without a big chunk of taxes coming out of our checks?” she asked.

“Yes, we can,” Biden responded.

