Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl is having an epic drum battle with a 10-year-old prodigy

No one has surrendered yet in an epic drum battle between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and 10-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell.

This month, Bushell challenged the former Nirvana drummer by posting a video of herself jamming to the Foo Fighters’ hit “Everlong,” and — as of Saturday — Grohl has accepted. The brief clip sees Bushell absolutely shred the fast-paced tune, decked out in a purple ensemble while baton-twirling her matching purple drumsticks for extra flare.

“My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters!” Bushell captioned the video, which has racked up more than 2 million views on Twitter.

“Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!”

Over the weekend, Grohl responded via the Foo Fighters Twitter account with his own video rocking out to Them Crooked Vultures’ “Dead End Friends” after he received “at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you to a drum-off. What are you gonna do?’”

“Hey @Nandi_Bushell!” Grohl wrote. “Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock, Dave.”

Grohl added that he had watched all of Bushell’s videos on her popular YouTube channel, which boasts more than 100,000 subscribers. Bushell, who’s of British and Zulu heritage, also has appeared on TV programs such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Good Morning America” to show off her skills.

“You’re an incredible drummer,” Grohl said on Saturday. “And I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos. And you’ve done them all perfectly. ... This is my response to your challenge. So now the ball is in your court.”

Bushell has yet to return Grohl’s rockin’ serve — though she did immediately post an adorable reaction video, beaming with excitement while thanking him for the response.

“This is UNREAL!” she tweeted. “I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle, Thank you! Now it’s my turn to learn ‘dead end friends’ ... I am going to checkmate this one too!”