Amanda Kloots records emotional duet with late husband Nick Cordero
Fitness instructor Amanda Kloots has released an emotional duet with her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, in honor of the couple’s third wedding anniversary.
“For your gift, I give you music — the release of your song, Not Far Away,” Kloots wrote Thursday on Instagram. “I think you’d love it and be very proud.”
Last week, Kloots recorded her part of the somber track, which Cordero began writing about the loss of his father before the actor died in July at age 41 after a long battle with COVID-19. Kloots later completed the song with her own lyrics about losing her husband, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son, Elvis.
“The process of writing, singing and recording Not Far Away has been incredibly therapeutic for me,” Kloots wrote on Wednesday. “Listening [to it] has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days. I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too.”
For your gift, I give you music- the release of your song, Not Far Away. ❤️ I think you’d love it and be very proud. ⠀ The song is playing in this video. Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day “it was now available to download.” I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear. Please enjoy our duet, Not Far Way, now available for download. ⠀ Our wedding pictures and album were taken by @holtz_photography ❤️
Kloots also shared a video flipping through her wedding scrapbook to the tune of the song. The former Radio City Rockette and Cordero met while performing together in “Bullets Over Broadway,” got engaged in March 2017 and married in September 2017.
“I see a ghost and recognize your face / Expression close to letting go of pain,” Cordero sings on the track. “I’m betting on the sun to rise today / Your shadow’s gone dancing in the rain / I call your name.”
“Even after you’re gone / Your smile remains, everyday,” Kloots sings in the chorus. “When it’s hard to go on / Man, I really feel alone sometimes / I know you’re not far away.”
Lyrics to Nicks song, Not Far Away. This is the song he started and wrote about losing his father. I finished the lyrics and am singing about losing him. I recorded it last week, singing a duet with Nick for the first time. The song releases tomorrow on our wedding anniversary. The process of writing, singing and recording Not Far Away has been incredibly therapeutic for me. Listening it to has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days. I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too. I’m excited for you to hear it tomorrow.
To record the duet, Kloots enlisted the help of veteran music producer Rickey Minor and audio engineer Lenny Wee, who “added our voices together, mixed and arranged it, then added beautiful strings and chimes to create [it].”
“It was hard living up to my husband’s vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together,” Kloots wrote on Instagram after the recording session. “I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way. I’m so grateful that I’ll have this song always and that Elvis will too.”
Tonight I got to work with musical legend Rickey Minor on a very special song, a Nick Cordero original. Rickey has been my great friend for years and I’ve watched him win Emmy’s, conduct the Oscars and work with every famous artist like Whitney Houston and Rhianna. Tonight, he said YES to working with me. Nick wrote a song about his losing and missing his father, called Not Far Away. He posted it on Instagram, but only wrote one verse and chorus. Our friend Maddox had the idea for me to write the second verse and then sing a duet with Nick. Rickey and @lennywee helped me, added our voices together, mixed and arranged it, then added beautiful strings and chimes to create this new duet. This was one special night... I got to sing with Nick! It was hard living up to my husbands vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together. I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way. I’m so grateful that I’ll have this song always and that Elvis will too. Thank you so much @rickeyminor and @lennywee for taking the time tonight to make me feel like a rockstar.
This weekend, several of Cordero’s Broadway castmates will reunite for a Broadway on Demand tribute special celebrating his life and work. The event will benefit the Save the Music Foundation and feature performers from “A Bronx Tale,” “Waitress,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Rock of Ages” and “The Toxic Avenger.”
Cordero and Kloots’ duet, “Not Far Away,” is now available to stream and download under the artist name Love Street Lovers.
“Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music,” Kloots wrote on Thursday. “He always got so nervous on the day ‘it was now available to download.’ I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear.”
