Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl loses first round of drum battle with 10-year-old prodigy

Team Nandi!

The epic drum battle between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and 10-year-old English prodigy Nandi Bushell continues after the latter declared victory in the first round with her rockin’ cover of Them Crooked Vultures’ “Dead End Friends.”

“It’s official!” Bushell tweeted Thursday night. “I won round one! This is EPIC!!! I am so proud! Thank you #DaveGrohl.”

While he accepted defeat for now, the “Pretender” hitmaker still hasn’t surrendered, reminding his young opponent, “it ain’t over yet!”

“Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind ... ,” he wrote. “Stay tuned.”

Ok, @Nandi_Bushell ......you win round one....but it ain’t over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind...



Stay tuned,

Dave https://t.co/THyApmHHep — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 4, 2020

Last month, Bushell challenged Grohl to a drum-off with a flawless cover of the Foo Fighters’ 1997 track “Everlong.” And Grohl accepted after watching Bushell’s popular YouTube videos and receiving “at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you ... What are you gonna do?’”

In response, Grohl served up his own rendition of the wickedly fast-paced “Dead End Friends” and invited Bushell to do the same. And on Thursday, the 10-year-old delivered — matching the former Nirvana drummer’s performance down to the drumstick twirls, all while bearing a giant, infectious smile.

“It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY!” she tweeted along with her latest video, which has already racked up more than 878,000 views on Twitter. “With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy!”

Your move, Dave!