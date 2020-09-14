Dave Grohl upgrades his drum battle with 10-year-old prodigy with a superhero salute

A drumroll, please, for the latest development in the epic rock battle between Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushell.

For the second round of their ongoing drum-off, the Foo Fighters frontman wrote and performed an all-new tune dedicated to his 10-year-old opponent, who challenged Grohl last month with a flawless cover of the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong.”

“Every superhero needs a theme song,” Grohl tweeted from the Foo Fighters account Monday. “Here’s one for you!”

Enter Grohl on the drums and lead vocals, with help from the “Grohlettes” (who appear to be Grohl’s three daughters) on background vocals.

“Nandi, the No. 1 supergirl / Nandi, the best drummer in the world / Nandi, always right on time / Nandi, hero wunderkind,” he sings on the track. “She’s got the power / Got the sound / Nandi on the drums makes the world go ‘round.”

Ok @Nandi_Bushell....Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

A few hours later came the English drum whiz’s adorable reaction video, which features a beaming Bushell leaping for joy around her bedroom and shouting, “He wrote a song about me!”

“I cant believe DAVE GROHL actually wrote a song about me!” Bushell wrote on Twitter and in the YouTube caption for her most recent upload.

“This is so so so EPIC!!!! I think its the best song EVER, in the WORLD, EVER!!! Thank you so much Dave. You have raised the stakes to all instruments! I accept your next challenge! Thank you to the whole Grohl family! I love you all so much!”

I cant believe Mr. Grohl wrote a song about me!?! This is so so so #EPIC!! I think its the best song EVER, in the WORLD, EVER!!! Thank you so much Dave. You have raised the stakes to all instruments! I accept your next challenge! Thank you to the whole Grohl family! @foofighters pic.twitter.com/rWgTBwEtyb — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 14, 2020

Earlier this month, Grohl humbly conceded defeat in the first stage of the competition, which saw both musicians cover Them Crooked Vultures’ wickedly fast-paced “Dead End Friends.”

The former Nirvana drummer accepted Bushell’s Twitter challenge and decided on the track after watching Bushell’s popular YouTube videos and receiving “at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you ... What are you gonna do?’”

“It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY !” Bushell tweeted after claiming victory in Round 1. “With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl ! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy!”

After listening in wide-eyed amazement to her new superhero jingle Monday, Bushell couldn’t wait to “get started” and cover the theme with “all of the instruments” for her turn in Round 2.

“Nandi, she played ‘Everlong’ / But she can play any song / Coolest on the scene / 21st century,” Grohl sings in the second verse. “She’s got the power / Got the soul / Gonna save the world with her rock ’n’ roll / She’s got the power / She’s got the scream / Everybody knows Nandi’s the queen.”

A queen, indeed. Your move, Nandi!