What bad blood? Taylor Swift sends Katy Perry’s baby girl an adorable gift

When she’s not making “Folklore,” Taylor Swift is busy embroidering in self-isolation. And Katy Perry’s new baby is the most recent beneficiary of the singer’s handiwork.

The pop star gifted baby Daisy Dove Bloom a luxe, silk blanket that Perry boasted about on Instagram Sunday night.

“Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” the “Smile” singer wrote, further solidifying that no “Bad Blood” spills between the former rivals. (They made amends in their protracted pop feud in 2019.)

“hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Perry added, geo-tagging the post with a directive for fans to “Stream Folklore.”

The silk, pink-hued treasure was decorated with a red flower and yellow stars. Swift stitched “Baby Bloom” to customize the gift for Perry’s daughter with actor Orlando Bloom. A hand-written card accompanying the gift told of Swift’s own childhood blanket and likely inspired Perry’s caption.

The “American Idol” judge and Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove in late August. She’s the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom.