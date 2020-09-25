Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer slams ‘smear campaign’ as Tory Lanez denies shooting

After months of silence, Tory Lanez has denied allegations that he shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in an incident in the Hollywood Hills.

The Canadian artist took several harsh digs at the “WAP” hitmaker in the lyrics of his latest album, which dropped Thursday night. Megan Thee Stallion underwent surgery for a gunshot wound in July, according to medical records, and has spoken at length about the incident on social media.

Hours after Lanez’s new album, “Daystar,” was released, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times warning of a “smear campaign” allegedly waged against his client.

“We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th,” Spiro wrote on Friday. “A smear campaign can’t change the truth.”

Megan Thee Stallion officially named Lanez as her attacker last month while accusing him and his team of “lying” about the incident. The L.A. County district attorney’s office is reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm in connection with the case, which is still under investigation.

In “Daystar,” Lanez addresses Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations with the lyrics, “I ain’t do it” and “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” He also accuses Megan Thee Stallion’s “people” of “trying to frame me for a shooting.”

In a July Instagram video, Megan Thee Stallion credited the spirits of her late father, mother and grandmother with protecting her from more serious injury involving bones or tendons. Medical records have confirmed that shrapnel was removed from her left heel hours after she was shot.

“It was super scary,” she said at the time. “It was like, just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. ... I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

In August, the “Savage” rapper revealed more details about the incident, alleging that Lanez shot at her as she was walking away from an argument. She added that she chose not to immediately report her allegations to the LAPD on the scene — who responded to a report of a shooting — out of fear that the police might attack her.

The Times later confirmed that Lanez apologized to Megan Thee Stallion over text after the incident, claiming that he “got too drunk” after a night of partying.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Lanez wrote to the VMA winner. "[It] should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

Lanez was arrested that morning on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon but has not been charged in the shooting. In a statement provided to The Times earlier this month, Spiro confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team had “turned over our investigation and files to the LA District Attorney’s office and ... remain concerned that, given the irrefutable evidence, they have yet to take action.”

Shortly after she initially described the injury to officials as a glass cut, Megan Thee Stallion first addressed the incident publicly on Instagram, clarifying that she actually “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Hot Girl Summer” mastermind later shared that she was “healing so well,” along with a close-up photo of her injured foot.

“Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?” she wrote in the post. “I usually don’t address internet b— but y’all people are so sick! ... Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee ... STALLION.”