Meg Thee Stallion is giving $10,000 scholarships to women of color. How to apply

Attention Hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the hot girl school year on Thursday by launching the Don’t Stop Scholarship fund for “women of color pursuing a degree in any field of study.”

Students from all over the world working toward an associate’s, bachelor’s or post-graduate degree are encouraged to apply online for the chance to win one of two $10,000 scholarships named after the rapper’s latest single, “Don’t Stop,” featuring Young Thug.

“In honor of all the young women out there who don’t stop working hard to get their education,” the application website reads. “Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.

“Still a college student herself, Megan is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree.”

To apply, students must submit their name, school, field of study, year of study and a personal essay. As of Friday morning, the application site was back up and running after crashing around the time Megan Thee Stallion shared the link on social media.

“The essay for the scholarship should basically be about yourself, what you are majoring in and why you need the degree,” the “Savage” artist tweeted on Thursday night. “Doesn’t matter how many words or pages just do your best hotties !”

The “WAP” hitmaker, who is currently a senior majoring in healthcare administration at Texas Southern University, discussed her passion for education and caregiving on “The Tonight Show” earlier this year.

“I found something that I was passionate about because I had a connection to it,” she told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon in April. “I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother, and I’m like, ‘They need help.’ ... So I really want to open up a facility — assisted facility — because I know I can’t be the only person where my family members are taking care of each other. ...

“And I wanna give my classmates their jobs that they need when you first get out of college because people don’t wanna give you jobs because you don’t have experience. But if you don’t give me the job, then how am I gonna get the experience?”

The Don’t Stop Scholarship, created in partnership with Amazon Music, arrives one week after Megan Thee Stallion released her song of the same name, which she recently performed on “Saturday Night Live.” You can find the application here.

“COLLEGE HOTTIES LISTEN UP BECAUSE THIS ONE IS FOR YOU ‼️‼️‼️" the “Hot Girl Summer” mastermind wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Let’s get these degrees ladies.”