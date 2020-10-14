Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Chainsmokers’ promoters face $20,000 fine in N.Y. for hosting pandemic concert

The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers duo, Alex Pall, right, and Andrew Taggart, came under fire for performing in Southampton, N.Y., during the pandemic. Now their concert promoters are facing a hefty fine in New York.
(John Shearer / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2020
10:27 AM
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is snuffing out the promoters behind a Chainsmokers concert for violating his executive order in July by hosting a concert that violated public health law.

Cuomo announced Wednesday that the promoters will face a $20,000 fine for holding a large gathering in Southampton, a direct violation of New York’s executive order following the state’s devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also barred the town of Southampton from approving permits for group gatherings without state approval, Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

The promoters — In the Know Experiences and Invisible Noise Productions — declined to comment Wednesday on the governor‘s announcement.

However, after facing backlash following the July 25 concert, the promoters told Billboard in July that they followed guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as conducting temperature checks upon guests’ arrival, distributing face masks and cleaning bathrooms at the event every 10 minutes, among taking other safety measures.

The “Safe & Sound” event took place in Southampton at a 100-acre outdoor sculpture park and was billed as a charity drive-in show. In addition to the Chainsmokers, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon, who performs as DJ D-Sol, and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman’s band also performed, according to the Associated Press.

Admission for the event ran between $1,250 and $25,000, Billboard reported, with all profits going to local charities including No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of N.Y. and Southampton Fresh Air Home.

Cuomo previously said he was “appalled” by the event and promised to conduct an investigation. In a video he shared on social media a few days later, crowds of people were seen standing and swaying near the stage. Though many attendees appeared to be wear masks, many individuals were standing closer than six feet to one another.

Other artists have been lambasted for performing for crowds and holding large gatherings during the pandemic as well. Country artist Chase Rice was called out for performing to roughly a 1,000-person crowd in June, and “7 Summers” country star Morgan Wallen was dropped from last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” for COVID-19 safety violations. “WAP” rapper Cardi B was also blasted this week for holding a massive birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

And don’t even get us started on Lana Del Rey’s see-through mask.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.

