John Legend honors Chrissy Teigen in song after pregnancy loss: ‘We will never break’

“It’s bigger than you and me,” John Legend sang. “It’s one plus one equals three.”

On Thursday, “The Voice” coach and R&B singer dedicated his performance of “Never Break” from the previous evening’s Billboard Music Awards to his wife, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

“This is for Chrissy,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram. “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

The moving performance came just two weeks after Teigen shared the heartbreaking news of her recent pregnancy loss.

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments,” Legend wrote. “What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

Teigen announced her pregnancy loss in a devastating post on Sept. 30, with support pouring in from far and wide. Usually a prolific and beloved presence on social media, Teigen has kept a low profile since then.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Legend, an EGOT winner, sang “Never Break” (from his latest album, “Bigger Love”) at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre Wednesday night. (NBC broadcast this year’s Billboard Music Awards as a three-hour telecast, with no live audience involved.)

Legend wrote the song in early 2019 as “an ode to love and hope and resilience, and the power of the human spirit.” Little did he know then that it would become a deeply personal anthem for the love of his life.

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” Legend wrote on Instagram. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient.

“Our love will remain. We will never break.”

“I know that the world is in a state of turmoil,” Legend told The Times in a June interview pegged to the release of “Bigger Love.” “We’ve got a pandemic raging in America. We’ve got our long-standing issues with racism and police violence. This is a weird time to put music out, but if I were going to put anything out at this moment, it would be this, the kind of lift that people could use right now.”

On that same Zoom call with The Times, Legend also had some words of praise for his wife.

“She has a sense of wonder and adventure that really makes me enjoy being her husband and parenting with her,” he said.