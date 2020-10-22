Watch Ariana Grande occupy the White House in video for new single, ‘Positions’

Ariana for president?

That’s the takeaway from the splashy music video for Ariana Grande’s new single, “Positions,” in which the 27-year-old pop star portrays America’s next chief executive in a variety of White House settings: presiding over a Cabinet meeting, tossing pizza dough while glugging a bottle of wine, walking the First Dogs across a snowy South Lawn as she salutes a couple of servicemen.

The song, which dropped just over an hour after the conclusion of Thursday night’s final presidential debate, is thought to be the lead single from Grande’s upcoming album, also titled “Positions” and due for release Oct. 30 (if a coy tweet and a countdown on the singer’s website are to be believed).

Produced by longtime Grande collaborator Tommy Brown along with Mr. Franks and London On Da Track, “Positions” finds the singer promising a lover that her dedication has no end: “I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops,” she sings over a slinky groove, “know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do.” Musically, the track backs away a bit from the bleary, hip-hop-adjacent sound of Grande’s recent material; one precursor it recalls is the brightly nimble work of the cult-fave English singer Craig David (to whom Grande’s pal Justin Bieber has nodded in the past).

The “Positions” album is set to follow up Grande’s Grammy-nominated 2019 LP “Thank U, Next.” Since its release, she’s headlined last year’s Coachella festival and recorded a pair of Hot 100-topping duets: “Rain on Me,” with Lady Gaga, and “Stuck With U,” with Bieber.