Bad Bunny, with a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, gets Boyle Heights trending on Twitter

Bad Bunny is the hottest Latin artist in the world right now. So what was the Puerto Rican superstar doing in Boyle Heights on Friday afternoon?

A week after his show-stopping performance with Ivy Queen and Nesi at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the singer, producer and MC was spotted walking down 1st Street with a camera crew, donning a set of beaded braids and clutching a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Fans began to circle as the artist strutted past the House of Trophies & Awards. A Twitter user identified as Alejandra Herrera managed to snap a scene from the shoot, which appears to be a commercial for the spicy snack. “Dang, young papi,” said a girl in the video. “He knows he’s so fine!”

Bad Bunny @sanbenito 🐰 was spotted today on a film shoot in Boyle Heights! The singing sensation was seen casually walking down the street holding a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. 👀 This narration tho! pic.twitter.com/3yKVf8WHHV — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) October 23, 2020

Denizens of Boyle Heights eventually flocked to the scene, photographing as much as the camera crew would allow. Bad Bunny couldn’t help but crack a smile midshoot as traffic stopped and a growing number of young fans clamored for his attention.

Lmao @sanbenito you already know we had to cheer up bad bunny 😍 #badbunny he’s so beautiful 😍 #boyleheights 😭 MY HEART IS SO HAPPY #WAP FOR BAD BUNNY pic.twitter.com/vFGLhDszIH — pinchealee🦋 (@ayalejandraa25) October 23, 2020

At the recent Billboard Music Awards, Bad Bunny was awarded top Latin artist and top Latin album for his 2019 LP with J Balvin, “Oasis.” Bad Bunny has released two albums in 2020: February’s chart-topping “YHLQMDLG” as well as the May release “Los Que No Iban a Salir,” which features cameos from Nicky Jam, Don Omar and Zion y Lennox. He most recently dropped a remix to “Yo Perreo Sola” (“I Twerk Alone”), which features reggaeton royalty Ivy Queen and Latin trap newcomer Nesi.

