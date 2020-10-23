Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Bad Bunny, with a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, gets Boyle Heights trending on Twitter

(Chris Walker / For The Times)
By Suzy ExpositoStaff Writer 
Oct. 23, 2020
3:41 PM
Bad Bunny is the hottest Latin artist in the world right now. So what was the Puerto Rican superstar doing in Boyle Heights on Friday afternoon?

A week after his show-stopping performance with Ivy Queen and Nesi at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the singer, producer and MC was spotted walking down 1st Street with a camera crew, donning a set of beaded braids and clutching a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Fans began to circle as the artist strutted past the House of Trophies & Awards. A Twitter user identified as Alejandra Herrera managed to snap a scene from the shoot, which appears to be a commercial for the spicy snack. “Dang, young papi,” said a girl in the video. “He knows he’s so fine!”

Denizens of Boyle Heights eventually flocked to the scene, photographing as much as the camera crew would allow. Bad Bunny couldn’t help but crack a smile midshoot as traffic stopped and a growing number of young fans clamored for his attention.

At the recent Billboard Music Awards, Bad Bunny was awarded top Latin artist and top Latin album for his 2019 LP with J Balvin, “Oasis.” Bad Bunny has released two albums in 2020: February’s chart-topping “YHLQMDLG” as well as the May release “Los Que No Iban a Salir,” which features cameos from Nicky Jam, Don Omar and Zion y Lennox. He most recently dropped a remix to “Yo Perreo Sola” (“I Twerk Alone”), which features reggaeton royalty Ivy Queen and Latin trap newcomer Nesi.

Music
Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and has written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

