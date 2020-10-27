Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cutesy after announcing they’re engaged

There is now no doubt that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting married.

The singers announced Tuesday on social media that they are engaged after dating very publicly for five years. Stefani and Shelton are now in production on the 19th season of “The Voice,” which added the former to its star-studded judges panel in 2014.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020,” Shelton captioned an Instagram photo of the musical power couple sharing a kiss. “And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a yes!”

"@blakeshelton yes please!” echoed the solo artist and longtime No Doubt member, flashing her shiny new engagement ring in the pic.

Among the many who congratulated the “Happy Anywhere” hitmakers in the replies were pop star Dua Lipa, their fellow “Voice” coach John Legend and NBC’s Instagram account for “The Voice.”

“AMAZING!” Legend commented on Stefani’s post. “Congratulations to you both!”

The big news marks a major full-circle moment for the pair, who first sparked relationship rumors in 2015 after they were spotted at multiple Halloween parties together over two nights. Stefani previously wed Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was twice married — to Kaynette Williams and later to fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

Also worth celebrating is Shelton and Stefani’s recent American Music Awards nomination for their romantic country duet, “Nobody But You,” which last week scored a CMT Music Award for collaborative video. Shelton’s latest collection, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” also nabbed an AMA nod for country album.

Other musical collaborations from the duo include “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” “If I’m Honest,” “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and their July 2020 single, “Happy Anywhere.”