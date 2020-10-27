Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cutesy after announcing they’re engaged

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in front of a wall with framed images of Grammys
Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2020
12:37 PM
There is now no doubt that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting married.

The singers announced Tuesday on social media that they are engaged after dating very publicly for five years. Stefani and Shelton are now in production on the 19th season of “The Voice,” which added the former to its star-studded judges panel in 2014.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020,” Shelton captioned an Instagram photo of the musical power couple sharing a kiss. “And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a yes!”

"@blakeshelton yes please!” echoed the solo artist and longtime No Doubt member, flashing her shiny new engagement ring in the pic.

Among the many who congratulated the “Happy Anywhere” hitmakers in the replies were pop star Dua Lipa, their fellow “Voice” coach John Legend and NBC’s Instagram account for “The Voice.”

“AMAZING!” Legend commented on Stefani’s post. “Congratulations to you both!”

The big news marks a major full-circle moment for the pair, who first sparked relationship rumors in 2015 after they were spotted at multiple Halloween parties together over two nights. Stefani previously wed Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was twice married — to Kaynette Williams and later to fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

Also worth celebrating is Shelton and Stefani’s recent American Music Awards nomination for their romantic country duet, “Nobody But You,” which last week scored a CMT Music Award for collaborative video. Shelton’s latest collection, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” also nabbed an AMA nod for country album.

Other musical collaborations from the duo include “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” “If I’m Honest,” “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and their July 2020 single, “Happy Anywhere.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

