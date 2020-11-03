Trump calls rapper Lil Pump ‘Little Pimp’ at closing night rally

Miami rapper Lil Pump, who has recently voiced his support for Donald Trump, was mistakenly addressed as “Little Pimp” by the president at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday night.

Shortly after sharing some positive words about longtime conservative musician Ted Nugent, who had performed at the rally, the president called Lil Pump to the podium. “Speaking of sounds, music, and other things... One of the big superstars of the world... Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump. Does everyone know who he is?”

Lil Pump takes the stage at the Trump rally shortly after 1amET on Election Day. Trump introduces him as "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/cS7yqT7c5Q — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) November 3, 2020

Lil Pump, 20, approached the podium donning a red MAGA hat. “Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country,” said Lil Pump. “You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA ’20, ’20, ’20. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe, at all!”

“Big star!” said Trump.

Born Gazzy Garcia to Colombian parents, Lil Pump first endorsed Trump on his Instagram in October. He also denounced Democratic candidate Joe Biden on the basis of his proposed tax plan. The rapper’s most recent studio album, 2019’s “Harverd Dropout,” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, and featured collaborations with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Offset, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and YG.

Lil Pump joins a small group of well-known rappers to voice support for the president’s reelection. Others include Lil Wayne and Kanye West — who is simultaneously running for president. Ice Cube is reportedly working with the Trump administration on the proposed Contract With Black America.