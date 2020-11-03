Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Trump calls rapper Lil Pump ‘Little Pimp’ at closing night rally

Lil Pump
Lil Pump joins Gucci Gang on the Sahara stage at Coachella 2019.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Suzy ExpositoStaff Writer 
Miami rapper Lil Pump, who has recently voiced his support for Donald Trump, was mistakenly addressed as “Little Pimp” by the president at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday night.

Shortly after sharing some positive words about longtime conservative musician Ted Nugent, who had performed at the rally, the president called Lil Pump to the podium. “Speaking of sounds, music, and other things... One of the big superstars of the world... Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump. Does everyone know who he is?”

Lil Pump, 20, approached the podium donning a red MAGA hat. “Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country,” said Lil Pump. “You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA ’20, ’20, ’20. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe, at all!”

“Big star!” said Trump.

Born Gazzy Garcia to Colombian parents, Lil Pump first endorsed Trump on his Instagram in October. He also denounced Democratic candidate Joe Biden on the basis of his proposed tax plan. The rapper’s most recent studio album, 2019’s “Harverd Dropout,” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, and featured collaborations with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Offset, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and YG.

Lil Pump joins a small group of well-known rappers to voice support for the president’s reelection. Others include Lil Wayne and Kanye West — who is simultaneously running for president. Ice Cube is reportedly working with the Trump administration on the proposed Contract With Black America.

Music
Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and has written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

