Is this Green Day, in disguise, gleefully singing ‘Ivankkka Is a Nazi’?

Just in time for the home stretch of the most tense election of modern times, the masked and anonymous rock band the Network is back from a 17-year hiatus to stir the pot with its new single, “Ivankkka Is a Nazi.”

The group — widely believed to be Green Day in luchador masks and wigs — last released music in 2003, a song titled “Money Money 2020.”

The group’s brash, new wave-inspired track, released on Nov. 2, is unreserved about how they see the first daughter’s alleged racism: “Ivanka is a Nazi, she’s in the KKK / She’s got a Gucci swastika and loves the NRA / Ivanka is a Nazi, a white supremacist / She says that she is kosher, but we know she’s a bigot / She is a Nazi / She is a fascist, she’s a Nazi.”

Advertisement

The song, one of a pair released in the last week, tips off a forthcoming album, “Money Money 2020 Part II.” No release date has been set at this time.

Reps for Green Day did not immediately return requests for comment, though the Network did say in a statement announcing the album that “we had often been mistaken as the planets greatest rock ‘n’ roll band Green Day. This earthly comparison is almost as comical as the humans that inhabit this dying planet!”

Warner Records, announcing the album, said in a Tweet, “We are excited to welcome @wearethenetwork to our esteemed roster. It’s not every day you have the honor of signing @greenday‘s biggest nemesis,” to which the band answered simply, “WTF?”