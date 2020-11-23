Bad Bunny tests positive for COVID-19 but is ‘OK’ after skipping AMAs

Bad Bunny didn’t get to perform at the American Music Awards Sunday night after he, like so many others in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stay home.

Instead, the Puerto Rican artist announced the favorite female Latin artist winner — the trophy went to Becky G — and accepted two AMAs virtually while safely quarantined.

The rapper is “doing OK,” his rep said Monday.

“Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit ‘Dákiti’ with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation,” said a press release.

Bad Bunny lassoed the AMAs for Latin album and male Latin artist. He was also nominated in the best Latin song category, but that one went to Karol G and Nicki Minaj for “Tusa.” He had an advantage in the best Latin album category, where he had two of the three nominations, for both of his records, “Las Que No Iban a Salir” and “YHLQMDLG.”

He won for “YHLQMDLG,” which was released Feb. 29.

For those who were bummed to miss Bad Bunny performing “Dákiti” on Sunday night on ABC, here’s the next best thing: