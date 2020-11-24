Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and more 2021 Grammy nominees celebrate the big news

BTS performs.
BTS performs at the Rose Bowl in May 2019.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The Recording Academy unveiled the 2021 Grammy nominees live Tuesday morning, and next year’s lucky contenders wasted no time expressing their excitement and gratitude on social media.

“Black Is King” mastermind Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine — including record and song of the year nods for her Juneteenth single, “Black Parade” — followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six apiece.

In the running for the coveted album of the year prize are Swift’s surprise quarantine collection “Folklore,” Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Jhené Aiko’s “Chilombo,” Black Pumas’ “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Coldplay’s “Everyday Life,” Jacob Collier’s “Djesse Vol.3,” Haim’s “Women in Music Pt. III” and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

“Woah!” tweeted Aiko, who is also nominated for progressive R&B album and for R&B performance with John Legend. “Thank you [Recording Academy].”

“Congratulations to @JheneAiko on ALL of her nominations!” wrote Legend, whose “Bigger Love” is also up for R&B album. “Thank you for including me on this record!”

Music

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion was among the first to react to her multiple nominations with several crying emojis. She’s up for best new artist, along with Ingrid Andress, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers and Chika, who has already altered her Twitter bio to read, “i’m grammy nominated, don’t touch me.”

And, finally, the Grammy for best nomination reaction (so far), goes to “Dynamite” hitmakers V, Jungkook, RM and Jimin of BTS, who can be seen whooping and cheering as Megan Thee Stallion reads the nominees for pop duo/group performance in a euphoric Twitter video with the unhinged but relatable caption, “Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri.”

See those and more reactions to the 2021 Grammy nominations below, including a message from Grammys host Trevor Noah.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

