Listen to Bad Bunny’s new surprise album, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo’

Puerto Rican singer-MC Bad Bunny has released a new album Thanksgiving night titled “El Último Tour del Mundo,” or “The Last Tour of the World.”

A 16-song collection of Latin trap and reggaeton songs infused with alternative rock elements, the new album was teased on Bad Bunny’s Twitter page Tuesday. It features the brand new single “Yo Visto Así (I Dress Like This),” as well as “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez — which inspired a viral dance challenge and topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Spotify Global Top 200 charts. The album also features appearances by Rosalía, Abra and Mora.

Bad Bunny is partial to surprise holiday releases. His 2018 debut, “X 100PRE,” arrived on Christmas Eve; then his 2020 sophomore album, “YHLQMDLG,” dropped on leap day, followed by a compilation of B-sides on Mother’s Day, “Las Que No Iban a Salir.” Yet diehard fans already knew a November release was always in the cards — in "<3,” the closing track of his February release “YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny hinted at a new record in nine months’ time. “In nine months I’ll return to drop another / So I can retire in peace like Miguel Cotto,” the singer rapped in Spanish.

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny was nominated for Grammys in two categories. “YHLQMDLG” is nominated for Latin pop or urban Album, and “Un Día (One Day),” his collaboration with Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Tainy, is up for pop duo/group performance. He recently collected the Latin Grammy for best reggaetón performance for his “YHLQMDLG” cut, “Yo Perreo Sola.”