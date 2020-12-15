Smokey Robinson’s wild mispronunciation of ‘Chanukah’ is the gift that keeps giving

Motown legend Smokey Robinson somehow managed to go eight decades without realizing that Hanukkah can also be spelled Chanukah. Now he’s getting a chance to redeem himself after mispronouncing the Jewish holiday in a video greeting commissioned for a fan.

It was the alternate, Hebrew-style spelling of Hanukkah — Chanukah — that the “Cruisin’” singer garbled in a recording posted Sunday on Twitter.

Robinson, 80, emphasized the digraph “ch” sound and inadvertently concocted a made-for-the-internet viral moment, pronouncing it “Cha-NOOK-ah.” Like everyone else, he admitted that he had “no idea what Chanookah is” when he recorded the message on Cameo, a service that allows people to order personalized video greetings from celebrities.

“Hey @jeffjacobson — in the spirit of 2020, I’m gonna need a do-over! Please DM your mother’s phone number so we can try this again,” the “I Second That Emotion” crooner tweeted Monday in a message to Jeff Jacobson, the Vancouver-based fan who commissioned the Cameo for his mom.

Advertisement

Hey @jeffjacobson - in the spirit of 2020, I'm gonna need a do-over! Please DM your mother's phone number so we can try this again 😆 https://t.co/4E87elQkD8 — Smokey Robinson (@smokeyrobinson) December 15, 2020

Jacobson’s video featuring Robinson’s gaffe went viral when he shared the botched greeting.

“My mom grew up on the same street as Smokey Robinson in Detroit. So for Chanukah, I wanted to reunite them via @Cameo,” Jacobson wrote. “But the video takes a strange twist.”

Advertisement

The strange twist was that of the tongue. But the Talent Bureau cofounder didn’t seem to mind and even championed the music icon.

“By the way, @smokeyrobinson can pronounce it any way he damn well pleases. He is a true legend whose music has been with me since birth. His kindness and generosity of spirit has already made this most-unusual 2020 Chanukah one of my family’s most memorable. Also, my mom says hi,” Jacobson wrote in a thread.

On Monday, Jacobson took up Robinson on his offer for a do-over, adding: “But you owe her and us nothing. We love you!”

Coming right up, Smokey but you owe her and us nothing. We love you! https://t.co/YUKRWlGKd5 — Jeff Jacobson (@jeffjacobson) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

Robinson kept his word and called Jacobson’s mother directly, as seen in a video Jacobson tweeted Tuesday. It was, as Jacobson put it, “a Chanukah miracle.”

“The main thing is, Smokey, I love you dearly. Honest to God, you made my day and millions of people’s [day],” she said, extending a dinner invitation to the “Quiet Storm” singer if he’s ever in Vancouver.

Update - a Chanukah miracle- @smokeyrobinson called my mother while she was at school (she teaches Kindergarten) and it seems like they might be best friends now? Here is a short excerpt that someone in her class filmed. And dont worry, I made sure she put her mask right back on. pic.twitter.com/WXF5jPcKNc — Jeff Jacobson (@jeffjacobson) December 15, 2020

Robinson is one of many celebrities earning money via Cameo, where he charges $350 to make personalized videos on request — proper pronunciation not guaranteed.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the app’s cofounder and chief executive, Steven Galanis, revealed that Cameo’s top earner for 2020 was “The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner, who played daft accountant Kevin Malone on the NBC sitcom. Baumgartner earned a whopping $1 million by recording messages to fans on the app, People reported.