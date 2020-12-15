Another new Taylor Swift album in 2020? ‘This takes a bit of explanation,’ she says

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has broken her silence on those “Woodvale” rumors, and long story short: There isn’t another album coming anytime soon.

Appearing Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the musician addressed a popular conspiracy theory among fans that a third cottagecore masterpiece, titled “Woodvale,” is on the way after Swift churned out not one, but two surprise albums in quarantine.

For those who haven’t been paying attention: Upon the recent debut of the singer’s ninth studio album, “Evermore,” some eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the word “Woodvale” was hidden in the artwork for her last pandemic release, “Folklore” — leading many to believe that a third sister album is in the works.

But despite the enigmatic songwriter’s reputation for leaving trails of musical bread crumbs, Swift swears this one was not intentional.

“This takes a bit of explanation,” she told Kimmel when confronted about the theory. “I tend to be annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs and ... it’s fun for fans, and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. ... And then sometimes I take it too far, and I make a mistake.

“And basically, when I was making ‘Folklore,’ ... I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out. And so I came up with a fake codename that had the same amount of letters as ‘Folklore,’ chose a random name, chose ‘Woodvale,’ wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up ... and we forgot to take the fake codename off of one.”

That’s her story, anyway, and she’s sticking to it. When pressed by Kimmel as to whether she was telling the truth, Swift laughed and doubled down, joking that she was “so exhausted” and had “nothing left” to give.

“‘Evermore’ had a codename. It was ‘November,’” she said. “But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time. So we learned our lesson.”

The “Willow” hitmaker also discussed her new documentary, “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.” Directed by Swift, the two-hour film premiered last month on Disney+ and explores the making of its title album, which earned Swift multiple Grammy nominations for 2021’s ceremony.

“It’s a really good place to go to see what our process was like ... because it was made under such weird circumstances,” she said. “We quarantined for a while and then got tested and got tested again and then had all the precautions taken. And it was really wonderful to get to share that.”