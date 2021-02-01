Bad Bunny, a lifelong wrestling fan, throws down like a pro at WWE Royal Rumble

Latin trap artist Bad Bunny showcased mad hops over the weekend while making his WWE Royal Rumble debut.

At Sunday’s highly anticipated event, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star performed his hit track “Booker T” — and took a daring dive from the top rope of the ring, expertly taking down pro wrestlers John Morrison and the Miz.

In the viral video, the self-proclaimed “greatest tag team of the 21st century” can be seen egging Bad Bunny on before getting ejected from the ring by fellow wrestler Damian Priest.

All in good fun and with some encouragement from Priest, the “Dákiti” hitmaker then pushed past the referees and finished the job by jumping squarely on top of Priest’s opponents. The virtual crowd went wild, as did social media users, who wasted no time meme-ing the showdown on Twitter.

“Me jumping to conclusions,” one person captioned the viral gif of Bad Bunny launching himself from the wire.

“Me!!!! waiting for the love of my life to catch me,” wrote another.

Several also noticed the Grammy nominee had a close call, as one of his feet appeared to slip off the rope just as he took flight. Luckily, Bad Bunny safely hit his mark despite the brief snag.

“Am I the only one noticed that he lowkey slipped,” one person tweeted, along with a sweat-smile emoji, “look at his left foot.”

“That was *this* close to being disastrous,” wrote another.

A lifelong wrestling fan, Bad Bunny also lit up the arena with a dynamic performance of “Booker T,” named after the wrestler also known as Robert Booker Tio Huffman. Booker T even joined Bad Bunny onstage, standing stoic and unintimidated as the musician literally rapped circles around him.

“Can you dig it, sucker?!” Booker T yelled his catchphrase into the microphone at the end of the song. Cue the fireworks.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny racked up two Grammy nominations for pop duo/group performance and Latin pop album for his smash 2020 release, “YHLQMDLG.” Other 2021 contenders include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift.

After the Recording Academy postponed the 2021 Grammys ceremony last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the toned-down event is set to take place March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, see more reactions to Bad Bunny’s WWE smackdown below.

