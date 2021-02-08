Love it or hate it, the Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance gave us some good memes
The bulk of the Weeknd’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LV took place beneath a giant screen at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., complete with strobe lights, fog machines, fireworks and rows and rows of backup dancers clad in sparkly red suit jackets.
But about four minutes into the show, the stage split in two, beckoning the Canadian artist into a light-filled labyrinth beneath the stadium’s bleachers. Looking lost, the Weeknd made his way through, singing “Can’t Feel My Face” as men with bandaged heads stumbled over one another, blocking his way.
Amid the delirium, the camera zoomed toward and away from the Weeknd. Ultimately, he made it out in just over a minute. But, by then, the world was already full of memes using the set he reportedly spent $7 million of his own money on.
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl set was a fast-moving medley of some of the irresistible, crushingly pessimistic hits that have made him one of pop’s biggest stars.
Like the Rorschach test, the Weeknd’s performance sparked a wide array of memories. Some social media users recalled fumbling with technology or very particular moments from their youth. Others thought about office politics in academia or reminisced on their pre-pandemic lives. And some just felt that the Weeknd paid homage to the wonderful minutiae of everyday life, without which we won’t survive the ongoing quarantine.
Here are the best tweets reacting to his performance:
4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021
When the edibles finally kick in #SuperBowl | #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/LNKPHvAYWR— Cannabis News (@ChronicReports) February 8, 2021
What my pizza rolls see as the microwave hits single digits #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4ekjfAmaKN— Dustin Vanhunnik (@Dustinv_36) February 8, 2021
Walking to the bartender to buy my next drink #PepsiHalftime #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/0DgpXh2aXQ— DineroFácil (@tonytrepal) February 8, 2021
Universities looking for their 3 Black Professors to serve on the anti racism committee: pic.twitter.com/3SH1g6ih1W— Octavia Butler knew... (@NotNikyatu) February 8, 2021
me running to take the chicken out the freezer when i hear my mom pull up #PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nDuBB1jDHY— kayla janae (@theychosekayla) February 8, 2021
Looking for an employee to help me at Lowe’s #TheWeeknd #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/hJHEWLTxo3— Ealan Osborne (@ealanosborne) February 8, 2021
i now know what the halftime show reminded me of... #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/uYCUHBsHUs— reality steph🌹 (@realitybysteph) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2021 Super Bowl in dominating fashion, 31-9.
