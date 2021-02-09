Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Joining TikTok, Pink spotlights daughter Willow’s surprisingly fab singing voice

Pink leans against a railing with the ocean behind her
Pink made her debut Monday on TikTok with a video starring her daughter, Willow.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Julia BarajasStaff Writer 
Share

Pink’s daughter, Willow, helped her pop-star mom mark her TikTok debut Monday with a video that shows beautiful voices run in the family.

The video starts in the middle of a conversation in the kitchen. The 9-year-old, wearing a gray T-shirt emblazoned with a rainbow and smiley face, tells her mom, “Or I could just sing ‘Cover Me in Sunshine.’” Then she breaks into song.

“Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times/ Tell me that the world’s been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be all right/ Just cover me in sunshine,” Willow sings.

When she’s done, the child confidently snaps her fingers, smiles back at her mom and says, “OK.” Pink, proud as can be, laughs and yells, “OK!”

Advertisement

@pinkofficial

Cover me in 🌞

♬ original sound - P!NK

Willow is a constant source of inspiration for the pop star, who made her daughter the subject of a moving speech when she received the Video Vanguard award at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Rather than succumbing to stifling beauty standards, Pink said, she encouraged her daughter to “help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

The girl is one of two children Pink shares with husband Carey Hart, and this TikTok mother-daughter collaboration marks a bright spot in the couple’s life. Last year, their 4-year-old son, Jameson Moon, was infected with the coronavirus and was bedridden for weeks.

“There have been many nights where I cried, and I have never prayed more in my life,” the singer said in an Instagram Live video chat in April. Describing her son’s symptoms, she said he had “all the things that scare the bejesus out of you as a mama.”

Music

Review: Pink and Lizzo make mature, non-icky empowerment pop

INDIO, CALIF. - APRIL 14, 2019. Rapper-singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also as Lizzo, performs on day three of the Coachella Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio on Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Review: Pink and Lizzo make mature, non-icky empowerment pop

Pink and Lizzo both begin their new albums with funny, blaring, slightly rough-edged retro-R&B numbers in which each woman addresses a man who’s done her wrong — or is sure to in the future.

Advertisement

Music
Julia Barajas

Julia Barajas is a Los Angeles Times reporter and a native Angeleno. Before joining The Times, she covered the impact of changing drug policies in California and Latin America for Cannabis Wire. Her work has also appeared in La Opinión, La Prensa Gráfica and the Columbia Journalism Review. After graduating from the University of Chicago, she earned a master’s in education from Cal State Long Beach, as well as a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement