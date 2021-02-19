Proud Texan Kacey Musgraves trolls Ted Cruz — and helps Texas — with new shirt

Country musician and proud Texan Kacey Musgraves is selling new merchandise benefiting residents of her home state — and mercilessly trolling Ted Cruz.

The latest product for sale on the “Golden Hour” artist’s website is a simple, black-and-white T-shirt that reads, “Cruzin’ for a Bruzin’” — a clear dig at the Texas senator, who came under fire this week for traveling to Cancun, Mexico, with his family as a deadly winter storm ravaged the state.

Priced at $29.99, proceeds from the unisex zinger of a ringer tee will be donated to various organizations providing aid to Texans affected by extremely cold temperatures, prolonged power outages and water shortages that have plagued the Lone Star state for several days.

The anti-Cruz shirt will be available to purchase through Sunday, with proceeds supporting Feed the People Dallas, Casa Marianella and the American Red Cross of Central and South Texas.

Petition for @tedcruz to retweet this link. A quick and easy way to really help from the comfort of your home! We’re halfway to raising $100k for Texas! Come on, Ted. https://t.co/TglB3AsEkt — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

“No actual bruisings plz,” reads the product description, while Musgraves launched a “Petition for @tedcruz to retweet” a link to the item and announced on Twitter that she was “halfway to raising $100k for Texas.”

“Texas is cold, I can be cold,” Musgraves tweeted upon unveiling her newest merch, riffing on a lyric from her song “Slow Burn.”

Musgraves is just one of several celebrities who have recently mocked Cruz after the politician and his family were caught boarding a plane Wednesday to Cancun for a stay at a luxury resort while Texas was in crisis. Cruz has claimed he was merely escorting his daughters to their destination and planned to come home immediately. Upon returning Thursday, Cruz said his family trip was “obviously a mistake.”

Other entertainment figures who have condemned Cruz include Trevor Noah, Billy Eichner, Padma Lakshmi, George Takei, Roxane Gay and Seth Rogen, who has engaged in multiple social media spats with the lawmaker in the past.

See more celebrity reactions to Cruz’s #CancunGate below.

*makes “CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN” tees

* donates profits to Texans in need — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 18, 2021

I’m sorry, but if you’ve never dropped your kids off in Cancun for a play date during a pandemic and a humanitarian crisis in your home state that’s probably because you’re just a liberal Hollywood elitist with no values. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) February 18, 2021

Not only did Cruz abandon his state during a storm where millions of people don't have water or electricity because of governmental failure he:



- had police expedite him through the airport

- blamed the flight on his children

- re-scheduled his return trip

- lied about it https://t.co/9cISUyin4U — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 18, 2021

If you wanted to be a good dad, @tedcruz you wouldn't have spread the Big Lie, causing an armed insurrection at the Capitol that killed 5 people and injured 140 cops.



And based on your luggage in those pics, in no way was your intention to simply "accompany" your family. https://t.co/drMJziEYfD — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 18, 2021

If you were just going to drop off your daughter, why the giant suitcase of clothes? And don’t you need to wait 72 hours to confirm a negative COVID test result before you fly back? pic.twitter.com/8Po8OBMxtU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 18, 2021

His statement is hilarious. I wonder how long it took to concoct that story. Also, wearing a Texas flag mask on the way home? Politics is a dirty, cynical business. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz escaping with his family after two days of hardship has zero empathy still for migrants escaping years of war, famine and terror. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 19, 2021

it's hard to think of someone more embarrassing in every single way than ted cruz — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) February 18, 2021

This seriously might be the most honest and vulnerable I’ve ever been on this app — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 19, 2021

You know your judgment is bad when this haircut is only the third worst decision you made this month. pic.twitter.com/8vVAmR7ygr — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 19, 2021

Ted Cruz should know that being a good father means putting your kids *on* a bus, not throwing them under it. pic.twitter.com/IeZYIUa7nD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 19, 2021