Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak tease fans with new band called Silk Sonic

A split image of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars, left, and Anderson .Paak have formed a new band called Silk Sonic.
(Getty Images / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share


Grammy winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are banding together for a new project.

The “Treasure” singer and the “Come Down” artist announced Thursday that they have formed a band called Silk Sonic, which will release its debut single March 5. A studio album is also in the works.

“WE MADE AN ALBUM!!”.Paak, an L.A.-based singer, rapper, drummer and producer born Brandon Paak Anderson, wrote on social media. “YALL GET THE FIRST SONG ... ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!”

Mars and .Paak also unveiled artwork for their new project — a sort of retro sketch of the two hitmakers’ floating heads that reads, “An evening with Silk Sonic ... with special guest host Bootsy Collins,” teasing a collaboration with the legendary funk musician.

Advertisement

In 2017, .Paak opened for Mars during the massive European leg of Mars’ 24k Magic World Tour, named for his most recent album, which swept the coveted album, record and song (“That’s What I Like”) categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

.Paak has also collected multiple Grammys, including R&B album (“Ventura”) and R&B performance (“Come Home”) at the 2020 ceremony, as well as rap performance for “Bubblin” in 2019. And in 2017, he was nominated for best new artist. His latest studio album, “Ventura,” came out in 2019.

Music

Anderson .Paak loves L.A. What does he do when it stops loving him back?

LOS ANGELES, CA --APRIL 03, 2019 --Anderson .Paak, the R&B singer-rapper-drummer-producer that broke out as protege of Dr. Dre, is photographed with his '63 Impala, outside his Los Angeles, CA, studio, April 03, 2019. The genre-stretching musician will be returning to Coachella, on the heels of an album release. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Anderson .Paak loves L.A. What does he do when it stops loving him back?

It’s rare to find Anderson .Paak without a wide smile plastered across his face.

Last year, .Paak joined forces with pop star Justin Timberlake for “Don’t Slack” as part of the soundtrack for the hit animated film “Trolls World Tour.” He headlined three additional 2020 tracks: “Lockdown,” “Jewelz” and “Cut Em In,” featuring rapper Rick Ross. Mars hasn’t released new music since 2019’s “Blow,” featuring singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, and “Please Me,” featuring rapper Cardi B.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, .Paak teased his involvement in “Black Renaissance,” a YouTube special spotlighting the contributions of various Black creatives in honor of Black History Month. Also featuring former President Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, voting rights champion Stacey Abrams and singer-songwriter H.E.R., “Black Renaissance” premieres Friday on YouTube.

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement