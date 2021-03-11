Cardi B doesn’t want Selena Gomez to retire from music: ‘She needs one more era’

Cardi B is not okurrr with the idea of Selena Gomez retiring from music.

On Wednesday, the rapper showed support for the “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker on Twitter amid speculation that Gomez might quit her singing career. In a recent interview with Vogue, the former Disney Channel actress expressed her disillusion with — and contemplated leaving — the music industry.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Gomez told the magazine. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” she added before explaining that she wants to devote more energy to acting and producing. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Further fueling the retirement rumors is 28-year-old Gomez’s latest single, “Adiós,” off her forthcoming Spanish-language EP, “Revelación.” While teasing the song this week on social media, Gomez wrote in Spanish, “Te lo quería decir adiós,” which means, “I wanted to tell you goodbye.”

But fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to Gomez — and apparently neither is Cardi B, who previously collaborated with her on the bilingual club banger “Taki Taki.”

“I don’t think Selena should retire,” the Grammy winner tweeted. “She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas.”

An expert in “edgy,” the “WAP” artist then encouraged “sweet girl” Gomez to embrace her fierce side and usher in a new “bad b— era” of music.

“I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person,” Cardi B continued in a follow-up tweet. “Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want [to] not cause of these [haters].”

While promoting two of her most recent projects — “Revelación” and the Hulu original series “Only Murders in the Building” — singer-actress Gomez spoke with The Times recently about connecting with her Mexican heritage while recording her latest EP in Spanish. She has performed in English for the vast majority of her career.

(Gomez made no mention, however, of ending her music career.)

“I didn’t think I was ready to make a record in Spanish,” she told The Times’ Suzy Exposito. “I was fluent in Spanish until I started working at 7. Then my job just kinda took over my life.

“There would be moments where I would end the [recording] session because I would get so frustrated,” added Gomez, whose paternal grandparents emigrated from Mexico in the 1970s. “Not just trying to create an album from my basement ... but making it sound authentic. That’s something that requires meticulous care. But now, I think I actually sound better in Spanish than I do in English.”

Earlier this year, Gomez released the first two singles off her EP: “De una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo,” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro. And in 2020, her third solo album, “Rare,” debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart to rave reviews.

“Revelación,” or “Revelation,” arrives Friday.