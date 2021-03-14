Here’s the complete list of 2021 Grammy winners, updating live

Here is the list of winners for the 2021 Grammy Awards. “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah will emcee this 63rd ceremony, which will take place tonight under coronavirus-related restrictions.

Beyoncé leads all Grammy nominees with nine (and starts the night with a Music Video win), followed by the trio of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, with six each. Fiona Apple has already won the night with two nods, but also explained why she would not perform. Billie Eilish was the big winner at last year’s Grammy Awards, sweeping the big four categories: song, record, album and new artist. She and her brother Finneas took home an early award for the James Bond movie theme “No Time to Die,” and with nominations in the record and song of the year categories, Eilish could go back-to-back this year in major categories. The Weeknd and BTS were among those seemingly snubbed for nominations, while Jacob Collier and D Smoke are among the new names thrust into the spotlight.

The winners list will be updated throughout the day.

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Andrew Watt

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

COUNTRY SONG:

WINNER: “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: 10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

All Night — Brothers Osborne

Ocean — Lady A

Sugar Coat — Little Big Town

Some People Do — Old Dominion

COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

‘Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

ROCK ALBUM:

WINNER: The New Abnormal — The Strokes

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

ROCK SONG:

WINNER: “Stay High” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost In Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)

METAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Bum-Rush“ — Body Count

“Underneath“ — Code Orange

“The In-Between“ — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney“ — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)“ – LIVE — Power Trip

ROCK PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

RAP ALBUM:

WINNER: King’s Disease — Nas

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9”



Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Rap Performance award for “Savage” (featuring Beyoncé) during the 63rd Grammy Awards premiere ceremony. (Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM:

WINNER: American Standard — James Taylor

Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.

Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Un Día (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

R&B ALBUM:

WINNER: Bigger Love — John Legend

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Loved — Luke James

All Rise — Gregory Porter

PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM:

WINNER: It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

R&B SONG:

WINNER: “Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Anything For You” — Ledisi

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle

”Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Distance” — Yebba

LATIN JAZZ ALBUM:

WINNER: Four Questions — Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

City Of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo - Live At Blue Note — Tokyo Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez

LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM:

WINNER: Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra

Dialogues on Race — Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley

The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot — John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

WINNER: Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

On The Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at The Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton

Roundagain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM:

WINNER: Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Ona — Thana Alexa

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO:

WINNER: All Blues — Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

Guinevere — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Track From: Axiom

Pachamama — Regina Carter, Soloist Track From: Ona (Thana Alexa)

Celia — Gerald Clayton, Soloist

Moe Honk — Joshua Redman, Soloist Track From: Roundagain (Redman Mehldau Mcbride Blade)

ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM:

WINNER: Jagged Little Pill — Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, Principal Soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, Lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)

Amélie — Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan Mccarthy & Jez Unwin, Principal Soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, Producers; Nathan Tysen, Lyricist; Daniel Messe, Composer & Lyricist (Original London Cast)

American Utopia On Broadway — David Byrne, Principal Soloist; David Byrne, Producer (David Byrne, Composer & Lyricist) (Original Cast)

Little Shop Of Horrors — Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, Principal Soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, Producers (Alan Menken, Composer; Howard Ashman, Lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

The Prince Of Egypt — Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, Principal Soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, Producers; Stephen Schwartz, Composer & Lyricist (Original Cast)

Soft Power — Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, Principal Soloists; Matt Stine, Producer; David Henry Hwang, Lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, Composer & Lyricist (Original Cast)

COMEDY ALBUM:

WINNER: Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger — Bill Burr

23 Hours To K

SPOKEN WORD ALBUM:

WINNER: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: All The Ladies — Joanie Leeds

Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock And Friends

I’m An Optimist — Dog On Fleas

Songs For Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life — Justin Roberts

GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

REGGAE ALBUM:

WINNER: Got To Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back To Love — Maxi Priest

One World — The Wailers

REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Atmosphere New Orleans — Nightcrawlers

My Relatives “NIKSO Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽehā

A Tribute To Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

FOLK ALBUM:

WINNER: All the Good Times — Gillian Welch & David Rawling

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling

Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters

CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM:

WINNER: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM:

WINNER: Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

BLUEGRASS ALBUM:

WINNER: Home — Billy Strings

Man On Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 (Various Artists)

AMERICANA ALBUM:

WINNER: World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

AMERICAN ROOTS SONG:

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine)

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, Songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling To The Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, Songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“Man Without A Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, Songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — John Prine

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep In Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short And Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA:

WINNER: “No Time To Die” [From “No Time To Die”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Beautiful Ghosts” [From “Cats”] — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, Songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” [From “Onward”] — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into The Unknown” [From “Frozen 2"] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)

“Stand Up” [From “Harriet”] — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

WINNER: “Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Composer

“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, Composer

“Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, Composer

“1917" — Thomas Newman, Composer

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” — John Williams, Composer

COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit” (Various Artists)

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” (Various Artists)

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” (Various Artists)

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” (Various Artists)

“Frozen 2" (Various Artists)

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION:

WINNER: Rouse: Symphony No. 5 — Christopher Rouse, Composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra — Thomas Adès, Composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Richard Danielpour, Composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, Ucla Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players — Carlisle Floyd, Composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, Composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM:

WINNER: Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer

Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Conductor; Nick Squire, Producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, Conductor; Hans Kipfer, Producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, Conductor; Jens Braun, Producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, Conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer

CLASSICAL SOLO ALBUM VOCAL:

WINNER: Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, Conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

American Composers At Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

Clairières - Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, Accompanist

Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, Conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

A Lad’s Love — Brian Giebler; Steven Mcghee, Accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO:

WINNER: Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’neill; David Alan Miller, Conductor (Albany Symphony)

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, Conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, Conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

CHORAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Joann Falletta, Conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, Chorus Masters (James K. Bass, J’nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & Ucla Chamber Singers)

Carthage — Donald Nally, Conductor (The Crossing)

Kastalsky: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, Conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, Chorus Masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, Conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

Once Upon A Time — Matthew Guard, Conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: Contemporary Voices — Pacifica Quartet

Healing Modes — Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets — Dover Quartet

OPERA RECORDING:

WINNER: Gershwin: Porgy And Bess — David Robertson, Conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, Producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen — Gil Rose, Conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, Producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players — William Boggs, Conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, Conductor; Joyce Didonato; Daniel Zalay, Producer (Il Pomo D’oro)

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, Conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, Producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Aspects Of America - Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, Conductor (Oregon Symphony) Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, Conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, Conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM:

WINNER: 40 — Grupo Niche

Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito — Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (DELUXE) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

Memorias De Navidad — Víctor Manuelle

REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Hecho En México — Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

WINNER: La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua

Gershwin: Porgy And Bess

Hynes: Fields

Ives: Complete Symphonies

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL:

WINNER: David Frost

Blanton Alspaugh

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

REMIXED RECORDING:

WINNER: Roses (IMANBEK Remix) — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (SAINt Jhn)

Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — Rac, Remixer (Phil Good)

Imaginary Friends (MORGAN Page Remix) — Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)

Praying For You (LOUIE Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

Young & Alive (BAZZI Vs. Haywyre Remix) — Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)

ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck)

Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, Engineers; Paul Blakemore, Mastering Engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Jaime — Shawn Everett, Engineer; Shawn Everett, Mastering Engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, Engineers; Adam Grover, Mastering Engineer (Sierra Hull)

HISTORICAL ALBUM:

WINNER: It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation Producers; Michael Graves, Mastering Engineer (Mister Rogers)

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, Compilation Producers; Richard Martin, Mastering Engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, Compilation Producers; Matthew Lutthans, Mastering Engineer (Nat King Cole)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, Compilation Producer; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Prince)

Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, Compilation Producer; Miles Showell, Mastering Engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, Compilation Producer; Richard Dodd, Mastering Engineer (Béla Fleck)

ALBUM NOTES:

WINNER: Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, Album Notes Writer (The Replacements)

At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business — Colin Hancock, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

Out Of A Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, Album Notes Writer (Nat Brusiloff)

BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE:

WINNER: Ode To Joy — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco)

Flaming Pie (COLLECTOR’S Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul Mccartney & James Musgrave, Art Directors (Paul Mccartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, Art Directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode Jeff Schulz, Art Director (Depeche Mode)

The Story Of Ghostly International — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, Art Directors (Various Artists)

RECORDING PACKAGING:

WINNERS: Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, Art Directors (Desert Sessions)

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, Art Director (Coldplay)

Funeral — Kyle Goen, Art Director (Lil Wayne)

Healer Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, Art Directors (Grouplove)

On Circles — Jordan Butcher, Art Director (Caspian)

ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM:

WINNER: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Jesus Is King — Kanye West

Run to the Father — Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven — Tauren WellS

GOSPEL ALBUM:

WINNER: Gospel According To Pj — Pj Morton

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

NEW AGE ALBUM:

WINNER: More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West

Songs From The Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery — Priya Darshini

Form//Less — Superposition

Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Bubba — Kaytranada

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Good Faith — Madeon

MUSIC FILM:

WINNER: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt

“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys

“Black Is King” — Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top

MUSIC VIDEO:

WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers

“Life Is Good Future,” featuring Drake — Julien Christian Lutz, Video Director; Harv Glazer, Video Producer

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Adore You,” Harry Styles — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Goliath” — Woodkid Yoann Lemoine, Video Director

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL AND VOCALS:

He Won’t Hold You — Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody) | WINNER

Asas Fechadas — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, Arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

Desert Song — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, Arrangers (Säje)

From This Place — Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, Arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

Slow Burn — Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, Arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

DANCE RECORDING:

WINNER: 10% Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixerOn My Mind: Diplo & Sidepiece — Diplo & Sidepiece, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

My High Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai — Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

The Difference: Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi — Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Both Of Us: Jayda G — Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

WINNER: Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy

Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste

Take The Stairs — Black Violin

Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION:

WINNER Sputnik — Maria Schneider, Composer (Maria Schneider)

Baby Jack — Arturo O’Farrill, Composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

Be Water II — Christian Sands, Composer (Christian Sands)

Plumfield — Alexandre Desplat, Composer (Alexandre Desplat)

Strata — Remy Le Boeuf, Composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA: