Music

BTS performs dizzying, dazzling version of ‘Dynamite’ at Grammys

By Suzy ExpositoStaff Writer 
Grammy-nominated Korean pop group BTS brought some pop and sizzle to an otherwise sobering Grammys night on Sunday with a pretaped performance of their 2020 disco-pop smash, “Dynamite.”

Due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the band beamed in their performance from their hometown of Seoul. Decked in vibrant, multicolored suits, the members of BTS finessed their signature dance moves as they progressed from the stage, through a stairwell and to a rooftop.

The band was nominated earlier in the day for pop duo/group performance but lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

In October 2020, BTS occupied the top two slots on the Billboard Hot 100; their remix of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s single “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat)” topped the chart, followed by “Dynamite” at No. 2.

Counting over 3 million viewers upon its first day of release, the “Dynamite” video broke the YouTube record for the most viewed premiere.

Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and has written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

