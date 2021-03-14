Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Where was John Legend when he won a Grammy? Busy in the kitchen with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend singing into a microphone.
John Legend won the 2021 Grammy for R&B album.
(Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

John Legend accepted his third overall Grammy Award for R&B album from his kitchen.

On Sunday, model Chrissy Teigen filmed her husband’s nonchalant reaction to his big win, which was announced during the Grammys preshow. Legend received the honor for his work on “Bigger Love,” besting fellow nominees Ant Clemons, Giveon, Luke James and Gregory Porter.

“John, you just won R&B album of the year,” Teigen told her partner, who was busy preparing dinner at home when the award was announced. “How are you gonna celebrate?!”

“I’m mincing garlic,” Legend replied coolly while wearing a Versace robe. To which Teigen shouted, “Yayyyyy!”

Advertisement

Legend later expressed his gratitude more thoroughly on Instagram, thanking his many collaborators and sending love to his fans. The singer-songwriter was also nominated this year for R&B performance with Jhené Aiko for their collaboration, “Lightning and Thunder.”

“So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today,” Legend wrote on social media. “Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove ... We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic. It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!”

The “All of Me” hitmaker also shared Teigen’s video on Instagram, where he thanked his wife for her support and offered more details about their supper plans.

Music

Here’s the full list of 2021 Grammy winners

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Here’s the full list of 2021 Grammy winners

Live updates of the 2021 Grammy Awards winners list: 83 categories including album, song, record and best new artist.

More Coverage

Our Grammy predictions: Beyoncé, Taylor and the cursed best new artist category
Live updates: Red carpet fashion, winners and performances
Advertisement

“How we’re celebrating our Grammy over here!” he wrote. “I love you, @chrissyteigen! Thank you for inspiring me every single day. And thanks for the outstanding cacio e pepe I was mincing garlic for!”

Among the top nominees at Sunday’s ceremony are Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. The “Black Is King” artist leads with nine nominations, including record and song of the year for her Juneteenth single “Black Parade.”

Lipa and Swift are close behind with six nominations apiece and are both in the running for album of the year with “Future Nostalgia” and “Folklore,” respectively. Ricch also landed six nominations, including record and song of the year.

Music

Here’s our full coverage of the historic 2021 Grammys

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Beyonce makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Here’s our full coverage of the historic 2021 Grammys

Watch here for live updates on winners, performances, the red carpet, the COVID-impacted telecast and more.
Advertisement

MusicAwardsGrammys
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement