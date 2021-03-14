Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Is it hot in here? Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion make ‘WAP’ less NSFW for the Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion performing on a giant screen outside the Staples Center
Megan Thee Stallion joined Cardi B for a live performance of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

No need to grab a bucket and a mop. Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B already wiped the floor with their fellow Grammys performers Sunday night.

After opening her Grammys set with her latest single, “Up,” Cardi B was joined onstage by Megan Thee Stallion for a steamy, live rendition of their hit collaboration, “WAP,” which practically broke the internet upon its release last summer.

Much of the song’s frank and explicit lyrics were redacted for the Grammys telecast. But that certainly didn’t stop the rappers from exuding sex positivity as they twerked and strutted across the stage in shiny, matching bodysuits.

Music

Here’s our full coverage of the historic 2021 Grammys

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Beyonce makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Here’s our full coverage of the historic 2021 Grammys

Watch here for live updates on winners, performances, the red carpet, the COVID-impacted telecast and more.
Advertisement

Naturally, Twitter users lost their minds — just like they did when the sultry “WAP” music video debuted in August.

“Ok best performance goes to meg and cardi and it not even done yet this s— crazy,” tweeted YouTuber and “Friday” singer Rebecca Black.

“This giant stripper shoe/pole while Meg and Cardi singing and dancing to WAP on the Grammys stage... IM SCREAMING,” wrote Twitter user @Ceeepm.

Music

Here’s the full list of 2021 Grammy winners

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Here’s the full list of 2021 Grammy winners

Live updates of the 2021 Grammy Awards winners list: 83 categories including album, song, record and best new artist.

More Coverage

Our Grammy predictions: Beyoncé, Taylor and the cursed best new artist category
Live updates: Red carpet fashion, winners and performances
Advertisement

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to win the coveted best new artist prize since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She also won the awards for rap/sung performance and rap song with her smash remix of “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, who made history Sunday night as the female artist with the most Grammy wins.

See more reactions to Cardi and Meg’s “WAP” spectacular below.

MusicAwardsGrammys
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement