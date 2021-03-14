Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist Grammy; first female rapper to take prize since 1999

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion.
(Marcelo Cantu)
By Suzy ExpositoStaff Writer 
Share

Megan Thee Stallion has been named best new artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Megan is the first female hip-hop artist to win the category in 22 years, since Lauryn Hill received the honor in 1999. Megan beat out best new artist contenders Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Chika, Kaytranada, D Smoke, Ingrid Andress and Noah Cyrus.

The Houston rapper is nominated in four categories this year. “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé is nominated for record of the year and rap song, and won earlier today for rap performance.

Music

Here’s the full list of 2021 Grammy winners

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Here’s the full list of 2021 Grammy winners

Live updates of the 2021 Grammy Awards winners list: 83 categories including album, song, record and best new artist.

More Coverage

Our Grammy predictions: Beyoncé, Taylor and the cursed best new artist category
Live updates: Red carpet fashion, winners and performances
Advertisement

“Being from Houston, Beyoncé means everything to us,” Megan told the Times in January. “I’m pretty sure Beyoncé means everything to a lot of people. But when I got to do a song with her? Oh, my God.”

×

The 26-year-old had an action-packed 2020, during which she released her “Suga” EP, followed by her debut studio album, “Good News.” The opening track, “Shots Fired,” alludes to a violent altercation with Toronto rapper Tory Lanez in July; on her Instagram page, she stated that Lanez shot her in the foot. Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; he pleaded not guilty in November.

Megan made additional headlines following the release of “WAP,” her sex-positive joint single with Cardi B. (The song was not made eligible for a Grammy.) Conservative talking heads Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro lambasted the song and music video, which featured appearances from R&B singer Normani, Spanish artist Rosalía and Kylie Jenner. The song became Megan’s second No. 1 hit in the U.S., after “Savage (Remix),” and has tallied more than 360 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

“If you don’t have no haters, you’re not poppin’,” Megan told The Times. “So that just really let us know we’re doing something right.”

Billie Eilish won the best new artist Grammy in 2020.

Music

Here’s our full coverage of the historic 2021 Grammys

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Beyonce makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Here’s our full coverage of the historic 2021 Grammys

Watch here for live updates on winners, performances, the red carpet, the COVID-impacted telecast and more.

MusicAwardsGrammys
Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and has written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement