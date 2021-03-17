Alicia Silverstone is all of us gushing over Harry Styles’ ‘Clueless’ Grammys look

As if anyone could pull off a “Clueless"-esque ensemble at the Grammy Awards better than singer and fashionista Harry Styles.

Even “Clueless” actress Alicia Silverstone couldn’t help but applaud Styles on social media for the ‘90s-era look, which bore a striking resemblance to her character Cher’s iconic, yellow plaid blazer and matching under-sweater from the teen comedy.

“I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!!” Silverstone shared Monday on Instagram, along with side-by-side photos of Styles and herself twinning in their “Clueless” attire. “Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. ... Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!!”

In addition to winning Silverstone over with his checkered jacket and purple boa, Styles also won the 2021 Grammy for pop solo performance for his hit single “Watermelon Sugar,” which he sang onstage during Sunday’s ceremony.

The former One Direction heartthrob was nominated for the honor alongside Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, as well as his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who later landed the coveted award for album of the year in a historic victory.

“This was the first song we wrote, after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville,” Styles said during his acceptance speech. “All of these songs are f— massive, so thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you.”

Styles also received nominations this year for music video (“Adore You”) and pop vocal album (“Fine Line”). The former went to Beyoncé for “Brown Skin Girl,” while the latter was bestowed upon Lipa for “Future Nostalgia.”

Beyoncé was among the most decorated artists of the night and now boasts more Grammys than any other singer or female artist. Other top honorees included Fiona Apple, H.E.R. and Megan Thee Stallion, the first female rapper to win the Grammy for best new artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” win was his first Grammy.

“I feel incredibly lucky to get to work in music and make music as my job every day, and ... this is an incredibly sweet icing on the cake,” Styles told reporters in the Recording Academy’s virtual press room. “I want to thank my fans for giving me an environment to be free to make the music that I want to make and supporting me along the way over the last 10 years. ... I feel very, very lucky tonight.”