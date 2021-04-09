Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg and other celebs salute DMX: He ‘meant so much to so many’

Artists in the hip-hop community and beyond are mourning the loss of revered rapper DMX, who died this week at age 50 after suffering a heart attack and severe brain damage.

Rappers Chance the Rapper, Soulja Boy, Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliott, as well as actors Halle Berry, Anika Noni Rose, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union, were among the first to publicly salute the veteran emcee, whose hits include “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Where the Hood at.” DMX was admitted last week to a New York hospital, where he was unresponsive and in a coma before his death, according to his manager.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away ... with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family of DMX said in a statement Friday morning.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

DMX burst onto the rap scene in 1998 with his smash debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” — the first of five consecutive studio efforts that landed atop the Billboard albums chart throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s and left a lasting imprint on the genre.

“Love u brother. C u when I get there,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of their Verzuz battle last year.

Here’s a sampling of social media tributes to the beloved musician.

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX 🦅 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

I'm so saddened by the loss of a beautiful soul, DMX! I remember when we recorded together, he and his wife had a room full of roses and a beautiful necklace waiting for me. And he was always so sweet! Sending my love and prayers to all of his family and loved ones! ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) April 9, 2021

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

rest easy dmx 🤍 — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021

He’s free. Rest well DMX. May he rise and may his memory be a blessing — Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.🙏🏽❤️ — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ❤️🦋 — ? (@IDK) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏾🥺 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) April 9, 2021

Heartbreaking news. Condolences to the Simmons’ family. Rest in peace #DMX. He was so loved and I’m glad he got his flowers while he was here. There will never be another. #RipDmx pic.twitter.com/Dz4gA0C12U — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 9, 2021

A Hip hop icon like no other



RIP 🖤 https://t.co/RChXorTzq7 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate. pic.twitter.com/P80t1GQHEa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 9, 2021

We lost a great talent. Respect and love to his family and vast community. Wishing him eternal peace 🕊 ♥️ https://t.co/xH6ROw1fu7 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 9, 2021

The first time I saw/heard of #DMX was in this video. I remember where I was and that I stopped everything I was doing to watch..and listen. He had such energy. https://t.co/XFjYKxOtW2 — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) April 9, 2021

Damn... RIP DMX 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 9, 2021

Literally can’t stop playing “Slippin.” As someone who’s watched addiction steal one of the people closest to me in my life, this hurts. Be at peace, #DMX — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 9, 2021

Playing “Don’t Gotta Go Home” - @MonicaDenise and the man, DMX.



Rest in Power ♥️ — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 9, 2021

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man....RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

Sending prayers up for DMX’s family, friends and countless fans. 🙏🏾 #DMX https://t.co/pADIcQWeUP — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) April 9, 2021