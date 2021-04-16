Congrats on your vaccine appointment. But did you get Bad Bunny tickets?

How badly do you want Bad Bunny tickets?

That was the question Thursday as fans waited hours and spent hundreds of dollars for a chance to attend the Puerto Rican rapper‘s El Último Tour del Mundo — named after his surprise 2020 album — in 2022. And that was just during the presale period, which started at noon on the West Coast.

As thousands of loyal Bad Bunny disciples hopped online Thursday afternoon, several reported waiting all day to purchase their tickets — only for the Ticketmaster website to crash at the bitter end of the crowded virtual line.

Many joked about having a tougher time securing access to Bad Bunny’s tour than appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination, which opened to California residents age 16 years and older on the same day.

“What’s been harder ... getting an appointment for a vaccine or Bad Bunny tickets?” tweeted one person.

“Definitely Bad Bunny tickets,” replied Times reporter Brittny Mejia, who successfully booked admission after queueing for nearly two hours behind about 2,000 people.

Others were not so lucky, directing their wrath at Ticketmaster after emerging from the eternally long queue empty-handed. (Ticketmaster did not immediately respond Friday morning to The Times’ request for comment.)

“Attempting to get tickets for bad bunny has now become my villain origin story ... thanks Ticketmaster,” one person tweeted, along with screenshots of encouraging messages such as “Thanks for your patience. It’s almost your turn” and “It’s your turn! Redirecting you to pick your seats,” followed by the dreaded “Error: 503" code.

Some looked on the bright side, contending that a healthy amount of Ticketmaster-induced outrage on social media indicates that society is gradually returning to a state of normalcy in which concert tickets are once again a hot commodity.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Ticketmaster trending for being a nightmare...,” wrote one person. "[E]arth is healing.”

And in other good news: Those who failed to land Bad Bunny tickets during the presale will have another opportunity as admission opens to the general public at today noon. Best of luck to anyone trying to attend shows in Los Angeles, where the “Dákiti” hitmaker is set to perform at Staples Center on Feb. 24, 2022, as well as the Forum on Feb. 25 and 26.

In addition to Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo and vaccination appointments, a slew of Californians also recently queued for tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which went on sale Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Many on Twitter said they waited upward of 10 hours to obtain reservations to the Anaheim theme parks, which are still available only to California residents on the Disneyland website. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which have been closed to the public since March 2020, will reopen April 30 with limited capacity, heightened safety protocols and park hours ranging from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a sampling of testimonies from brave Twitter souls who attempted to score Bad Bunny and Disney tickets earlier this week.

Definitely Bad Bunny tickets https://t.co/XT2mm4X804 — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) April 16, 2021

Attempting to get tickets for bad bunny has now become my villain origin story... thanks Ticketmaster 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CsWZZcJelI — jonathan 🇬🇹 (@BlueKangaroo98) April 15, 2021

It's been a long time since I've seen Ticketmaster trending for being a nightmare...earth is healing pic.twitter.com/hs0nm1dmuF — DEBT COLLECTOR TO 1 BILLION STREAMS (@JhariahClare) April 15, 2021

Me rn because ticketmaster be testing me for these tickets 😤😤 @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/KysUD8yxYb — Larissa (@larissa_cx_) April 15, 2021

Ticketmaster crashed and I have 2,000+ people ahead of me pic.twitter.com/XhkE9TX6k3 — Rodrigo (@sotelo_0120) April 15, 2021

No Disneyland tickets, no bad bunny tickets, just vibes pic.twitter.com/3CPDh1aT5K — May🧚🏽 (@maysounthemoon) April 15, 2021

Me: going to Ticketmaster to buy Bad Bunny tickets



*2000+ people ahead of you* pic.twitter.com/RRQ8XzOHEw — miguel (@_vargasm) April 15, 2021

OMG, 12.5 hours later and I finally got my tickets.. #Disneyland tickets pic.twitter.com/p2cdguNbpi — Just Saying (@CLo32520891) April 16, 2021

How I’ll sleep tonight knowing I secured my Bad Bunny tickets: pic.twitter.com/QVjxoQtyMi — arminda (@ArmindaaG) April 15, 2021

This image that will haunt the nightmares of #Disneyland fans for the foreseeable future...#disneylandtickets pic.twitter.com/ZcSR8Uz7eP — Amber Hubbard (@AmberHubb) April 15, 2021

Me looking at everyone purchasing bad bunny tickets or Disneyland tickets 🥺😪 pic.twitter.com/B6tOmccUNV — Stephie (@Stephdujour) April 15, 2021

Me : Bad bunny tickets secured



Me eating lunch for the rest of the year : pic.twitter.com/mgCQrybSky — Luis Castro (@bastluigi) April 16, 2021

Me seeing everyone secure their Bad Bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/1VBQn22zcY — Eduardo (@e_garcia1014) April 15, 2021

Waiting for tomorrow to buy the bad bunny tickets and finding out they sold out on the presale pic.twitter.com/ukTMZPkbaW — Jose Emilio (@jemiliobedolla) April 16, 2021

Finally got my #Disneyland Park Hopper Tickets after spending 6 1/2 hours in the queue! 🙌🏽🥳 Now who should I pick to be my Disney partner for opening weekend of Avengers Campus? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Lh1NXYGr8O — Keoni Jackson (@ActionJaxson326) April 15, 2021

How imma sleep tonight knowing I got Bad Bunny tickets but have to wait until next year pic.twitter.com/lfzBy1AvTX — 🔮 (@loreenaquamrine) April 16, 2021

So who got bad bunny tickets....asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/SoE7tv289i — whorena on whorantine (@lorenaaa_7) April 16, 2021

Not now honey, mama’s trying to buy Bad Bunny tickets. pic.twitter.com/mbZPTK3Hvf — 🔮 (@loreenaquamrine) April 15, 2021

Spent 17 hrs gettin Disney tix & gettin a reservation. Have never spent that much time waitin 4 anything. Damn u @Disneyland why do I have to love u sm? Yall need a better reservation service cuz this 1 is b.s. I can finally rest. Gn, hope every1 got their tickets n reservations pic.twitter.com/M9XQmO5gMQ — Kathy (@kathyyestefanyy) April 16, 2021

Me waiting for the couples who bought Bad Bunny tickets to breakup and sell them pic.twitter.com/mvRxykKJqJ — ✰𝘐𝘹𝘢✰ (@Mami_LongLegs) April 16, 2021

me calculating how many organs i gotta sell for bad bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/YhYqTS7qm8 — alan (@cozyalan_) April 15, 2021

Your underwear watching you buy Bad Bunny tickets. pic.twitter.com/t0TNa6zeyN — Trances With Wolves (@anjunadavid) April 16, 2021

A new message is now present on the loading screen for the theme park ticket queue. pic.twitter.com/zUog6kEfC9 — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) April 15, 2021

me & my friends showing off our bad bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/XN3mvj5JCf — gabriela 🦈 (@Gabby_Acevedoo) April 16, 2021

BAD BUNNY TICKETS $2000 ? HE BETTER JUMP IN THE CROWD AND TEACH ME SPANISH — VH1PNUT (@VH1PNUT___) April 16, 2021

5 hours into it and I’m still waiting to get tickets 😭😭#Disneyland pic.twitter.com/dnenm3SMwh — Tannesha Green (@greenNene) April 15, 2021

MOOD. rt if you got bad bunny tickets too #elultimotourdelmundo pic.twitter.com/by6mibrXGJ — J (@_MalditoConejo) April 15, 2021

Watching bad bunny from any affordable ticket seats lol pic.twitter.com/G3QPPLLKC4 — adri*ana (@AdrianaMo95) April 16, 2021

Saw all those bad bunny tickets sell out and I couldn’t help but think about all the times I sold out on our love n wish I could take it back. I hope u doing good tell mima I said hi. Anyway lmk if u got an xtra ticket n want someone to go to the concert w. pic.twitter.com/ulVm7FwVtE — 𝔾𝕠𝕛𝕠’𝕤 𝕎𝕒𝕚𝕗𝕦 (@sakyubasux) April 15, 2021

I waited 12 HOURS to buy tickets for #Disneyland 😂 pic.twitter.com/XvGeERrKCi — meems (@batbrains_) April 16, 2021

Bad Bunny tickets: SOLD OUT



Me: pic.twitter.com/Y7qz10FRnS — Victor Escamilla (@BIGvic_01) April 16, 2021

Me: *literally about to purchase bad bunny tickets after waiting an hour*

Ticketmaster: *crashes*

Me: pic.twitter.com/rwevnpTHJ4 — vic (@3500vic) April 15, 2021

When you’ve been up since 6am for #disneylandtickets and people log on at 12pm & get them first #disneyland #disneylandreopening pic.twitter.com/K3tqrcWkFF — Chris Bey (@Bey_Our_Guest) April 15, 2021

i finally finished getting my disneyland tickets and reservations....9 hours later #disneyland pic.twitter.com/co9jH5O5Ee — Erin Summers (@ErinSum22) April 15, 2021