Music

Lizzo’s ‘drunk DM’ to Chris Evans turned out ... pretty great, actually

Split portrait of actor Chris Evans, left, and singer Lizzo
Chris Evans has responded to a flirty message Lizzo sent him on Instagram.
(Kent Nishimura / Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi Carras 
Somebody come get Lizzo. I think she got lost in Chris Evans’ DMs.

On Saturday, the “Juice” hitmaker posted a relatable TikTok video revealing a direct Instagram message she sent the “Captain America” actor and captioned it “Don’t drink and DM, kids.” A day later, the plot thickened when Evans responded.

Lizzo’s initial TikTok includes a screenshot of the direct message that started it all with no words and three emojis: a gust of wind, a woman playing basketball and a basketball. (Fans immediately deciphered the emoji sequence to mean the pop musician was drunkenly “shooting her shot” at a potential relationship with Evans. We’ve all been there.)

@lizzo

Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke

♬ original sound - HI I’M TATI 💕

While presenting the screengrabbed evidence, Lizzo lip-syncs to original TikTok audio recorded by @therealtati saying, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core, because damn, papi, he a rare breed. No comparing.”

Fast forward to Sunday, when Lizzo updated her TikTok saga with a screenshot of Evans’ response:

“No shame in a drunk DM,” he replied, along with a wink-and-kiss emoji (!!!), “god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

(We’re pretty sure he’s referring to that whole leaking-his-own-nude-photo scandal from last year. And yes, that’s definitely worse.)

Of course, the flirty exchange has prompted many to manifest a romance between Evans and Lizzo on social media — especially after eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that the “Knives Out” star now follows the Grammy winner on Instagram.

“now when i get invited to chris evans and lizzo wedding,” one person tweeted along with a photo of Evans’ Marvel costar, Anthony Mackie, serving some pointed side-eye.

“I really want Lizzo and Chris Evans to date,” wrote another. “Mr and Mrs America.”

Could this be the birth of a new celebrity power couple? Anything is possible, according to a quick Google search confirming that both Evans and Lizzo are currently unattached. Moral of the story: Shoot your shot, ladies. Shoot your shot.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

