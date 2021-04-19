Lizzo’s ‘drunk DM’ to Chris Evans turned out ... pretty great, actually
Somebody come get Lizzo. I think she got lost in Chris Evans’ DMs.
On Saturday, the “Juice” hitmaker posted a relatable TikTok video revealing a direct Instagram message she sent the “Captain America” actor and captioned it “Don’t drink and DM, kids.” A day later, the plot thickened when Evans responded.
Lizzo’s initial TikTok includes a screenshot of the direct message that started it all with no words and three emojis: a gust of wind, a woman playing basketball and a basketball. (Fans immediately deciphered the emoji sequence to mean the pop musician was drunkenly “shooting her shot” at a potential relationship with Evans. We’ve all been there.)
@lizzo
Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke♬ original sound - HI I’M TATI 💕
While presenting the screengrabbed evidence, Lizzo lip-syncs to original TikTok audio recorded by @therealtati saying, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core, because damn, papi, he a rare breed. No comparing.”
Fast forward to Sunday, when Lizzo updated her TikTok saga with a screenshot of Evans’ response:
“No shame in a drunk DM,” he replied, along with a wink-and-kiss emoji (!!!), “god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”
(We’re pretty sure he’s referring to that whole leaking-his-own-nude-photo scandal from last year. And yes, that’s definitely worse.)
Two years ago, she nearly quit music. Today, Lizzo is nominated for eight Grammy awards and twerks for the soul of America at sold-out arenas.
Of course, the flirty exchange has prompted many to manifest a romance between Evans and Lizzo on social media — especially after eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that the “Knives Out” star now follows the Grammy winner on Instagram.
“now when i get invited to chris evans and lizzo wedding,” one person tweeted along with a photo of Evans’ Marvel costar, Anthony Mackie, serving some pointed side-eye.
“I really want Lizzo and Chris Evans to date,” wrote another. “Mr and Mrs America.”
Could this be the birth of a new celebrity power couple? Anything is possible, according to a quick Google search confirming that both Evans and Lizzo are currently unattached. Moral of the story: Shoot your shot, ladies. Shoot your shot.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.