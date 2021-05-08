Verzuz celebrates girl-group greats as SWV and Xscape gear up for battle

Did someone say girl-group Verzuz?

SWV and Xscape, two powerhouse R&B acts of the 1990s, will bring the girl power this weekend in the first Verzuz battle of its kind. The highly anticipated event will be available to stream Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific on the Triller and Fite TV apps, as well as the Verzuz Instagram page.

Verzuz is partnering with female-led music platform Femme It Forward to deliver a nostalgic showdown between SWV and Xscape one year after singers and collaborators Erykah Badu and Jill Scott united for the social media phenomenon‘s first face-off between two female artists.

“Let the women make HISTORY again!!!” Femme It Forward posted last month on Instagram, along with some crown and sparkle emojis.

“On the anniversary of thee very first female VERZUZ, we bring you the very first female Group VERZUZ, celebrating 2 of the most iconic R&B groups of all time who made us #Weak, showed us how to #JustKickIt #InTheRain, taught the fellas #Understanding, and showed the ladies how to be #Housewives & #Divas.”

Tonight’s virtual event comes weeks after SWV, which stands for Sisters With Voices, celebrated the 25th anniversary of its hit sophomore album, “New Beginnings,” and asked fans which songs they would like to hear during the collective’s Verzuz appearance.

Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons of SWV burst onto the R&B scene with their multiplatinum debut studio album, “It’s About Time,” which featured standout tracks “Weak,” “I’m So Into You” and “Right Here.”

“3 more days away until the epic @verzuztv battle with Xscape!” SWV posted Wednesday on Instagram. “battle aside this is a celebration of two legendary girl groups and ain’t nothing like showing love and support.”

Xscape dropped its first album, “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha,” in 1993. The collection, which included hits “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding,” later went platinum and established members Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle (now Harris), LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott as a force on the R&B scene.

Other notable tracks from the quartet include “Feels So Good,” “Who Can I Run To,” “My Little Secret” and “Softest Place on Earth.” In 2018, Xscape became a trio after Burruss stepped away from the group to pursue a career on Broadway.

Their latest album, 2018’s “Here For It,” was under the name Xscap3, while SWV’s most recent release was the 2016 single “On Tonight.”

“Who You Wit?!!! SWV or XSCAPE,” the latter posted Friday on Instagram. “y’all don’t wanna miss it! Let us take u back to that good 90’s music the right way!!”

