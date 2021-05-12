When Olivia met Taylor: Rodrigo finally meets her hero Swift at Brit Awards

Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo.

After idolizing Taylor Swift for years and exchanging sweet messages with her on social media, the “Drivers License” hitmaker finally met her No. 1 musical inspiration Tuesday at the 2021 Brit Awards.

The meeting occurred during what has been a big week in an even bigger year for Rodrigo, a noted Swiftie who also made her debut Brit Awards performance and recently announced her highly anticipated third single, “Good 4 U,” out Friday.

A black-and-white photo of Swift and her 18-year-old protégé uniting at the Brits has amassed more than 3.5 million likes on the latter’s Instagram page, which has gained a massive following since Rodrigo’s smash debut single about getting her license and coping with heartbreak went viral earlier this year.

Rodrigo captioned the playful image of her sticking her tongue out and Swift making a kissy face with a series of teary emojis, while other rising actors and musicians congratulated her in the comments on continuing to live out her wildest dreams.

Later that night, the young songwriting phenom performed her runaway hit, “Drivers License,” on live TV for the first time after previously singing the angsty track as part of a recorded segment for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Brits also marked a major milestone for Swift, who accepted the Global Icon award for her illustrious career from presenter and “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams.

“I’m really, really proud to be a part of this musical community, especially in a year when we all needed music so much,” Swift said during her acceptance speech.

“I am so indebted to and grateful to my British fans. ... We’ve had so many amazing memories in the last 15 years, from playing Shepherd’s Bush Empire ... to playing Wembley Stadium. And hey, because of you, last year I even almost played Glastonbury. But we all know what happened next: The world changed, and I ended up putting out three albums instead.”

When Swift does eventually begin touring again, many fans have speculated that Rodrigo will be her opening act. The “Folklore” artist first noticed Rodrigo in April of last year by sharing the up-and-coming musician’s cover of “Cruel Summer,” a fan favorite from 2019’s “Lover,” on social media.

And when Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” later landed among some of Swift’s most popular “Evermore” songs on the major music charts, Swift congratulated Rodrigo on social media.

Up next, Rodrigo is set to star in the sophomore season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” premiering Friday on Disney+, before appearing on “Saturday Night Live” the following evening as musical guest alongside host Keegan-Michael Key.

Rodrigo’s debut studio album, “Sour,” arrives May 21.