Music

Verzuz finally has its first female rap battle with queens Eve and Trina

A split image of two women smiling
Rappers Eve, left, and Trina will face off for today’s Verzuz battle.
(Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, left; Prince Will)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Attention all Verzuz fans patiently waiting for a battle spotlighting the women of rap.

As the great Eve once said, we “Got What You Need.”

The next online throwdown, between Eve and Trina, will be the first to welcome two female rappers to the Verzuz stage. Eve (“Let Me Blow Ya Mind”) and Trina (“B— From Da Souf”) will face off Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific on the Triller and Fite TV apps, as well as the Verzuz Instagram page.

“Time to celebrate our queens!” Verzuz declared on Instagram.

Created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz at the start of the pandemic last year, Verzuz quickly became a viral sensation. The online series pairs legends mostly from hip-hop, rap, R&B and soul for friendly battles in which artists perform their songs.

Previous matchups have featured Monica and Brandy, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight and Alicia Keys and John Legend.

Both Eve and Trina entered the rap scene around the turn of the century, with the former releasing her hit debut album, “Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders’ First Lady,” in 1999 and the latter dropping hers, “Da Baddest B—,” in 2000.

Standout numbers from Eve’s first studio collection include “Gotta Man” and “Love Is Blind,” while singles from Trina’s inaugural LP include the title track and “Pull Over.”

“Honored to share this celebration with @therealeve,” Trina wrote last week on Instagram. “This will be an epic night full of amazing energy .. Thank you for this opportunity @timbaland @therealswizzz Let’s gooooooo.”

In 2017, the pair joined forces with Lil Kim for a remix of Missy Elliott and Lamb’s “I’m Better.”

“Ayyyyyyye! My Sisters,” Elliott reacted to the latest Verzuz announcement on Instagram. “This is big.”

Among the myriad male rappers who have participated in past Verzuz battles are the late DMX, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Nelly, Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, Lil Jon, Rick Ross and 2Chainz.

.On deck for the next Verzuz are rappers Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, who will square off June 26.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

