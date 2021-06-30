Just keep breathin’: Ariana Grande is giving away $2 million in free therapy

Thank u, Ariana Grande.

In partnership with online counseling service Better Help, the pop star announced Tuesday on social media that she will be giving away $1 million worth of free therapy in an effort to provide a “helpful starting point” for fans on their mental health journeys.

Six hours and millions of likes later, Better Help and Grande increased that amount to $2 million, according to the “thank u, next” singer’s social media accounts.

“while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!” Grande, 28, wrote on Instagram.

As part of the Ariana Grande x Better Help campaign, individuals can register to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. Better Help is also offering 15% off the price of a second month for anyone who chooses to continue their treatment.

In order to qualify for the deal, applicants must complete an online questionnaire to match them with a counselor tailored to their needs and goals.

“i hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity,” the “Positions” hitmaker continued in her announcement.

“i so hope ... that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise!”

Grande has been vocal about her own mental health struggles in the past — particularly after a 2017 bombing at one of her Manchester Arena concerts killed 22 people and left Grande with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” the Grammy winner told British Vogue in 2018, adding that she has also suffered from severe anxiety. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing.”

Shortly after unveiling her philanthropic collaboration with Better Help, Grande also announced the launch of her latest fragrance, named after her hit 2018 single “God Is a Woman.” The vegan, cruelty-free perfume will be available July 29 as part of the musician’s growing Ulta Beauty collection.